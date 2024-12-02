Study tours, period leave: Kerala rebuilds schools with inclusive reforms

“When I was in the eighth grade, there’s a vivid memory of my classmates preparing for a tour to Malampuzha – a memory that lingers unresolved in my mind. Later, I visited Malampuzha countless times on my own. However, the paradise I was denied in my childhood was something I could never truly experience later. Today, I don’t blame any of my teachers for it. Perhaps, that was just the prevailing mindset of the time. Therefore, there’s little value in detailing those events now. Even so. Salutations to the education department. It was only later that I realised—there are wounds etched in a child’s heart that no remedy can ever heal,” wrote Rafiq Ibrahim, assistant professor at the University of Kannur, in a slightly emotional social media post.

His reflection came in response to the recent circular issued by the State Education Department, mandating schools to ensure that no student is excluded from study tours solely because they cannot afford the expenses. The state government has directed that schools should cover travel expenses for accompanying teachers and Parent Teacher Association (PTA) members through PTA funds or staff management committees.

Also read: Mom cooks, dad reads: Kerala plans gender audit of textbooks

Progressive reforms

This was part of a series of progressive reforms by the education department aimed at enhancing the education and training sector in the state, with a strong emphasis on student welfare, inclusivity, and health. These include granting menstrual leave to girl students in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), prohibiting the public collection of fees in classrooms, and banning teachers from engaging in body shaming of students.

Education Minister V Sivankutty said that the initiative aims to ensure that every student can participate fully in educational activities without financial barriers.

“The Kerala government has taken a firm stance against practices that can harm students' mental and physical health. The comprehensive nature of these reforms showcases Kerala's commitment to fostering an educational environment that prioritises inclusivity and student welfare. By implementing policies such as menstrual leave and restructuring training schedules, the state is setting a precedent for others to follow,” the minister said.

The state had already set a precedent by implementing menstrual leave for girl students in other higher education institutions.

Also read: 'Fathers can cook too': Kerala textbooks impart lessons on gender equality, inclusivity

Period leaves; focus on women’s needs

In addition to menstrual leave, the government has declared that all Saturdays will now be holidays for ITI students. This change aims to provide students with a better work-life balance while also addressing their training needs. To accommodate the new schedule without compromising educational quality, the government has restructured training shifts. The first shift will run from 7:30 AM to 3:00 PM, while the second shift will operate from 10:00 AM to 5:30 PM. However, Saturdays may still be utilised for optional activities such as shop floor training or short-term courses for those who choose to participate.

Schools are now instructed to manage fee collections privately with parents to prevent any undue stress or embarrassment for students. The state has also suggested that financial matters should not be discussed in classrooms but rather communicated directly to parents.

Leap towards inclusivity, student welfare

Moreover, the government is addressing the issue of unrecognised schools operating within the state. A recent survey identified 827 such institutions lacking official approval. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an extensive review of these schools, with a detailed report expected to guide future actions.

Also read: Tutor, clerk, peon, cook, surveyor: Unseen travails of Indian teachers

Many educational experts have opined that Kerala’s recent educational reforms represent a significant shift towards inclusivity and student welfare within vocational training environments. With initiatives like menstrual leave and Saturday holidays for ITI trainees, alongside measures addressing mental health and financial accessibility, the state is paving the way for a more supportive and equitable education system that acknowledges and addresses the unique challenges faced by its diverse student population.

Concerns remain

However, there are significant concerns about the practicality of implementing these reforms, especially those related to study tours.

“The directives in the circular are not easy to comply with in our existing scenario. There’s constant pressure from students to organise inter-state tours. While the government suggests opting for nearby, study-related locations, it obviously kills the fun for students," said a higher secondary school teacher.

"The government is shifting the responsibility to the PTA, but in many schools, especially in socially backward areas, the PTA may not be strong or cooperative. This means the burden will ultimately fall solely on the teachers," the teacher added.

Also read: Kerala school teachers all set to take the AI plunge

“Currently, school tours often perpetuate significant discrimination against students from economically disadvantaged families. The solution is not what has been suggested above but rather the standardisation of rules in a way that is accessible to everyone", opined another teacher.