Kerala school teachers all set to take the AI plunge

When Class 11 students in a Kochi school had to submit a project in January, more than 10 turned in work that seemed too good for their skills. They admitted using ChatGPT with specific prompts, which helped a lot. Their teacher, unfamiliar with such tools, was confused. The students argued that using ChatGPT was like using spellcheck on Microsoft or Linux, a legitimate aid.

“When my colleague brought up this concern in the staff meeting, we were also puzzled. Introducing new technology as part of the curriculum in the computer lab for higher secondary students is legitimate in a way. So, AI had essentially made its way into our classrooms like an uninvited guest,” said Shyam Kumar, a guest lecturer who teaches computer science in the school.

Students excel

“Students in grades 10 through 12 are much better than us teachers at computers. When we were in computer class, they knew everything and used the Internet easily. The only thing we could teach them is the theory part, the basics of computer science or applications. As far as the practicality of these is concerned, they know all the shortcuts and stuff. It, at times, makes us feel like we are not as good,” confessed Rajani P, a science teacher from Ernakulam district in Kerala.

Added Jerry Jacob, a lecture of engineering from Kannur: “Many students are already well-versed in technology due to their interactions online, playing games, and connecting with peers globally. However, a significant number of teachers remain conservative and unaware of recent technological advancements, despite holding postgraduate degrees in computer science or related fields. This lack of updating causes various challenges in technical teaching, particularly at the high school and higher secondary levels.”

Teachers’ training

All this will soon be a story from the past as 80,000 school teachers in Kerala have begun an Artificial Intelligence training programme facilitated by the Kerala education department. The training focuses on making complex information easier to understand. It helps teachers create clear summaries of documents, images and videos, and even generates new content using AI.

Teachers also learn to make visuals for their subjects, like turning them into cartoons or paintings. They will also learn how to create effective prompts and understand AI programming by doing it themselves.

The module developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the general education department, aiming to train teachers handling classes 8 to 12 in AI expertise by August, comprises three components.

Training components

The first involves summarization, presentation and image creation. The second focuses on prompt engineering and machine learning. The third part delves into AI for tests and assessment, emphasizing responsible AI usage.

“Through Data Visualization, teachers will explore how AI can be harnessed to create presentations and animations, alongside generating and customizing tables, graphs and charts that cater to specific requirements. Next comes Assessment wherein teachers would be equipped with AI techniques for evaluation purposes, enabling them to design various question formats, including unit tests,” reads a statement from the KITES.

Benefits to teachers

The programme will give opportunities to teachers to identify potential risks associated with AI, while fostering a culture of responsible AI usage. In the training, teachers would also create their own avatars to understand the concept of Deepfakes while gaining insights into privacy concerns and algorithm bias,” said V Sivankutty, the education minister for Kerala.

‘AI offers exciting possibilities for education, but it's crucial to understand both its full potential along with its limitations in this field. Challenges like algorithmic bias, privacy concerns, non-alignment with curriculum goals can hinder its effectiveness. The key lies in positioning AI responsibly as a tool for teachers.

AI in classrooms

“By equipping educators with proper training on both the potential and limitations of AI, we can develop a comprehensive strategy for integrating it effectively into classrooms, just as we have done with digital education tools,” K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer of KITE, told The Federal.

Each batch will have 25 teachers with two trainers, who will use their laptops and mobile phones. The G-Suite accounts created for teachers by KITE would be used to ensure data privacy while using AI tools, and they don’t have to use their private email ids and other credentials. The training will leverage a dynamic selection of tools recommended by KITE’s expert committee. The training would help the teachers to personalize learning activities for each student and also customise resources to be inclusive for students with disabilities. A total of 180 Master Trainers of KITE who have already completed one-month long AI training for this is handling the classes for the teachers.

AI technology

“The training sounds interesting and exciting, and it could help us take a comprehensive look not only at the strengths and possibilities of AI technology but also at its potential misuse. It is very important to have an understanding of deepfakes and distorted media when dealing with students in the classroom, especially teenagers,” said TV Deepa, a teacher for the training.

Recently, the KTCT Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram had introduced a humanoid maned Irsis to aid the students with their lessons. Iris boasts capabilities such as speaking three languages, answering complex questions, serving as a voice assistant, facilitating interactive learning, and possessing manipulation and mobility features.

Iris was developed in collaboration with a private firm as part of the Atal Tinkering Lab project by NITI Aayog in 2021, to strengthen the students’ extra-curricular activities in schools.