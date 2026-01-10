Kerala politics on the boil as Sabarimala case explodes; arrested priest in hospital

The Sabarimala gold-theft case centred around Kerala’s famous temple continued witnessing dramatic events following the arrest of its ‘Tantri’ (chief priest) Kandararu Rajeevaru on Friday (January 9). The issue, which has also taken a political colour, saw the state’s major political players choosing different styles to react.

Meanwhile, Rajeevaru reported uneasiness on Saturday (January 10) and was shifted to a government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit with doctors having found some minor variation in his heartbeat.

With the scandal in the poll-bound state taking a massive form, the political parties could not stay away for long. The two major alliances, the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), treaded cautiously over the chief priest’s arrest and emphasised that everyone is equal before the law.

Congress leader says law will take its course

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala called for the law to take its course, while CPI(M) leader and the state’s law minister, P Rajeev, said the government would not comment on the matter, while the Kerala High Court-monitored investigation went on.

Kandararu Rajeevaru taken to hospital Sabarimala 'Tantri' Kandararu Rajeevaru, who was arrested in connection with the gold loss case, was shifted to the government medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram following uneasiness on Saturday (January 10). He was admitted to the intensive care unit as doctors reported some variation in the heartbeat, sources said. However, there was no major concern. A source in the hospital said, "There are no major health issues. He (Rajeevaru) was admitted as some minor variation was found in the heartbeat." After being arrested by the SIT on January 9, Rajeevaru was lodged at the special district sub-jail in the Kerala capital. Prison sources said the priest complained about uneasiness the next morning. He was first taken to the state-run general hospital and then shifted to the medical college as per the doctors' instructions. He was seen walking to the casuality ward of the general hospital under heavy police deployment.

“Tantri was arrested in the case...It's a fact. It's a legal matter. Everyone is equal before the law, and no one is above it... Let the law take its course. Let the investigation progress in accordance with that. We hope the SIT will bring out all the accused before the law,” Chennithala told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Without naming anyone, the Congress leader alleged that ministers and former ministers were involved in the gold loss case and wanted the SIT to nab them as well.

Accusing the ruling CPI(M) of “shielding” the party leaders who have been facing allegations in the case, he said Lord Ayyappa will not spare anyone who stole the gold.

CPI(M) treads with caution

Rajeev said the SIT is said to be now probing all matters related to the gold loss since the beginning, and the high court is supervising the probe.

“At this juncture, the government is not making any specific remark about the developments,” he said, without directly mentioning anything about Tantri's arrest.

State Fisheries Minister Saji Cheriyan asked the media whether it would be appropriate for him to comment on the investigation.

“Let the legal matters progress. Tantri Rajeevaru and I hail from the same place. He is close to everyone,” he said.

Senior CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan said the investigation was progressing in the right direction and everyone is equal before the law.

BJP blasts both opponents

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is trying to carve out a strong political space in the state, went all out against both the Left and the Congress, saying they were trying to shield their leaders involved in the theft.

It also questioned the timing of Rajeevaru’s arrest and alleged that the move was a deliberate diversionary tactic by the LDF government to shift public focus away from the setback it suffered in the civic polls in December.

At a press conference on Saturday, senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, including the state president of the BJP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and Thushar Vellapally, chief of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the NDA in Kerala, clarified the front's stance on the matter.

Chandrasekhar alleged that a “CPM-Congress Kurava Sangamam” (robbers' gang) was responsible for the Sabarimala gold loss case.

He said that though the BJP was not trying to protect anyone in the case, there is suspicion that the arrest of Rajeevaru was being used as a diversion from the case.

'Tantri arrested but mantri released'

“Tantri was arrested, but mantri (minister) was questioned and released. Why? It's a legitimate question,” the former Union minister said, apparently referring to the recent interrogation of former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the case.

Backing a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chandrasekhar said that only it would bring out the real truth and help nab all the culprits in the case. Senior BJP leader K Surendran, who was also present, also questioned the remand report of the SIT.

The BJP also questioned how the investigators could arrest the tantri, alleging violation of rituals when no action was taken against many others who had direct involvement in the temple's administrative affairs, including Kadakampally Surendran, former Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth and former board member K P Sankardas.

BJP-NDA to protest on Jan 14

The BJP-NDA leaders also announced that on January 14, Makaravilakku Day, "Ayyappa Jyothi" (lamp) will be lit in homes as a beginning of protests in connection with the case in Sabarimala.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Sabdeep Vachaspathi visited Rajeevaru's residence in Chengannur in Alappuzha district and held talks with his family.

Rajeevaru is from a priestly family, 'Thazhamon Madom' in Chengannur, that guided the rituals of Lord Ayyappa's abode for generations, a lineage revered for its antiquity.

Reporters also met Rajeevaru when he was taken to the hospital after complaining of uneasiness in prison, but he refused to say anything.

"I have nothing to say now," he said. Doctors said he had no major health concerns.

He is the 11th person to be arrested in the case after the Kerala High Court constituted the SIT to probe the incident.

(With agency inputs)