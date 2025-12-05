CPI(M) faces heat over Sabarimala gold theft case, MLA Mamkootathil row

Kerala's CPI(M) government came under fire after the UDF criticised it for allegedly protecting party members involved in the Sabarimala gold theft case and for its supposed role in delaying the arrest of Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil over sexual assault allegations.

The UDF claimed that these actions by the LDF were politically motivated and carefully executed to gain momentum during the local body elections.

The Congress-led UDF on Friday (December 5) alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was exerting pressure on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delay questioning a former Devaswom Minister in connection with the Sabarimala gold issue until the upcoming local body polls are over.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan contended that the Congress’s claims of an illicit CPI(M)-BJP relationship were proved by the MoU signed between the State and Union governments.

His comment came after the recent revelation that CPI(M) MP John Brittas acted as an intermediary in the signing of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) MoU with the State government. It is to be noted that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently remarked that Brittas had “mediated” the arrangement.

CPI(M) gives clarifications

Following criticism from the Opposition, the State government and Brittas claimed that he was merely fulfilling his duty as an MP from the State, in the interests of Kerala.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan alleged that there are several similar intermediaries helping Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan build “bridges” with the BJP.

He also alleged that the CPI(M) had not taken any action against its leaders involved in the alleged irregularities in the gold plating of artefacts from the Sabarimala temple. He referred to former Travancore Devaswom Board presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, who are accused in the matter and are currently in jail.

He further said that the CPI(M) was not taking action against them because the party was “scared” that those arrested would name other CPI(M) leaders.

Satheesan also claimed that the CMO was exerting pressure on SIT not to question former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in connection with the case until the elections are over, and added that the Congress had evidence of Surendran’s links with Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused in the case.

SIT investigation

The Kerala High Court, on December 3, expressed satisfaction with the SIT’s investigation in the matter. It also granted the team six more weeks to complete the probe into the alleged irregularities in the gold plating of the ‘Dwarapalaka’ idols and Sreekovil door frames of the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

On December 4, another Bench of the Court hinted at the involvement of “some big guns” in the matter. The Court said that even though the probe was on the right track, it should be widened to include others involved in the scam and to trace the higher-ups or “big guns” who had “control, connection, and constant contact” with Potty.

CPI(M)’s inaction on harassment allegations

Satheesan also alleged that the CPI(M) had not taken any action against LDF MLA M Mukesh, who was accused of rape. “They are keeping him close. They have no shame. The people of Kerala are seeing all this,” he said.

It is to be noted that the Congress took immediate action against party MLA Mamkootathil when allegations of sexual assault were made against him. “We have now expelled him from the party. So, we can hold our heads high before the people of Kerala. Can the CPI(M) do that?” he asked.

Satheesan further claimed that if the CPI(M) had wanted, Mamkootathil could have been easily arrested by the police. “But they do not want an arrest in the case now. They want to keep it like this until the elections are over, in order to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold loss issue,” he claimed.

(With agency inputs)