Sabarimala gold case: SIT suspects more gold lost as probe intensifies

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Sabarimala gold loss case has raised suspicions that a larger quantity of gold was lost from the temple than what has currently been retrieved from the main accused.

This suspicion was articulated in a petition submitted by the SIT to the Kollam Vigilance Court, requesting the custody of three individuals accused — sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti, Smart Creations CEO Pankaj Bhandari, and jeweller Govardhan Roddam.

In the petition, the SIT stated that copper plates clad with gold, weighing a total of 42.1 kilograms, were given to the primary accused, Potti, for electroplating at Smart Creations in 2019.

Also read: Photos of Sabarimala gold theft accused with Pinarayi, Sonia trigger row in Kerala

Following the electroplating process, it is alleged that the remaining gold was misappropriated by the accused.

The SIT reported that gold-clad copper plates, which included those from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols, plates from two adjacent pillars, and seven plates from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum), were removed for replating.

The seven plates from the Sreekovil doorframes included two plates depicting the Dasavatar, two bearing rashi symbols, two plates on the upper portion of the doorframes, and one plate on the Prabha Mandalam above the doorframe, which had idols of Siva and Vyali sculpted on it, the application said.

In the custody application, the SIT stated that Bhandari admitted to taking approximately 109.2 grams of gold as payment for replating services.

On October 25, 2025, Bhandari presented 109.2 grams of gold to the SIT, asserting that it represented the amount he had received as fees in 2019.

The gold recovered during the plating process was handed over to Govardhan, the SIT said.

On October 24, 2025, Govardhan produced around 475 grams of gold before the SIT, claiming it was equivalent to the quantity he received from Potti after electroplating.

Also read: Rajeev Chandrasekhar moves Kerala HC seeking CBI probe into Sabarimala temple gold case

However, the SIT said further investigation revealed that there was more gold in the gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka idols, pillars and Sreekovil doorframes than the quantity produced by Bhandari and Govardhan.

The SIT said the report of scientific analysis of samples of plated gold on copper plates sent to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, is awaited.

SIT arrested 10 so far

So far, the SIT has arrested 10 people, including two former presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) who were associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which leads the state’s ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF). The SIT, appointed by the Kerala High Court, has been given a deadline to complete the investigation this month.

UDF convenor to be interrogated?

Meanwhile, a political row erupted after reports emerged about the SIT’s reported move to interrogate Adoor Prakash, an MP and convenor of the Opposition United Democratic Front.

The reports claimed that Prakash would be questioned following the emergence of a recent photograph of Potti standing with Sonia Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Thursday (January 1) said the high court should re-examine the decision to appoint two new officers to the SIT, alleging that the appointments were made with the knowledge of two senior Indian Police Service officers and a senior Crime Branch official who is a staunch CPI(M) supporter.

Also read: Sabarimala gold theft: TDB chief restricts agenda presentation in board

“These officers were appointed to leak information from the SIT. Hardcore CPI(M)-leaning officials are acting under pressure from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO),” he alleged, adding that the court-appointed SIT was not being allowed to function independently.

Satheesan said information about Prakash being interrogated was leaked, while the questioning of CPI(M) leader Kadakampally Surendran last week was kept secret.

He said Prakash would cooperate if the police called him for evidence or statements, but alleged that attempts were being made to "balance" the case, as CPI(M) leaders were responsible for the "gold theft."

Similarly, Prakash said he came to know about the SIT’s plan to interrogate him through media reports.

Political row escalates

He alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s political secretary P Sasi was behind the recent developments involving him.

“I am ready to appear before the SIT whenever required. I will request the presence of the media if they call me for interrogation. Otherwise, I will reveal all the details that I convey to the SIT,” he said.

Also read: Kerala health dept issues alert for Sabarimala pilgrims amid brain fever concerns

Meanwhile, the CMO issued a statement refuting Prakash’s claims.

It said the SIT was constituted by the Kerala High Court and the probe is being conducted under the supervision of a Division Bench of the court, with a strict directive that investigation details should not be disclosed outside.

Neither the CMO nor the political secretary has any role or involvement in the matter, the statement said, adding that the allegation made by the MP was completely baseless and false.

On the other hand, CPI(M) leaders alleged that Satheesan questioned the credibility of the SIT after learning that Prakash would be interrogated.

“It is unfortunate that Satheesan has changed his version and is now blaming the SIT when it is going to interrogate Prakash. They see that the Sabarimala gold issue is now coming towards them and are taking measures to prevent it,” the CPI(M)’s state secretary M V Govindan said.

He said the people of Kerala know the truth, and the LDF government has not protected any accused in the case.

(With agency inputs)