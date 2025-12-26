Photos of Sabarimala gold theft accused with Pinarayi, Sonia trigger row in Kerala

The political controversy surrounding photographs of the Sabarimala gold theft case accused Unnikrishnan Potty and Govardhan, a Bellary-based jeweller, with senior political leaders escalated in Kerala after strong remarks by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the registration of a criminal case against a Congress leader for circulating an allegedly AI-generated image of the chief minister.

Political row

The issue came into sharp focus after photographs surfaced showing Unnikrishnan Potty and Govardhan in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Congress Members of Parliament Anto Antony and Adoor Prakash, at her high-security residence in New Delhi. In one photograph, Govardhan appeared to be presenting a gift to Sonia Gandhi; in another, Potty was captured tying something on her wrist.

The images were widely circulated on social media and television channels, triggering a fresh round of political accusations between the ruling Left Democratic Front and the Opposition Congress.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the matter during a press conference, referring specifically to the images involving Sonia Gandhi, and questioned how the accused managed to meet the Congress leader. He pointed out that several Congress leaders had previously spoken publicly about the difficulty of securing an appointment with Sonia Gandhi.

“When senior Congress leaders say that meeting Sonia Gandhi is not easy, it is relevant to ask how these accused persons managed to meet her. That question has not been answered,” Vijayan said.

Public event images

He rejected the Congress allegation that the accused enjoyed any special access to him or the state government, stating that a false narrative was being constructed through the selective circulation of photographs.

The Congress leadership hit back at the CPI(M) allegation by releasing images from a public function attended by both the chief minister and Potty, where an ambulance sponsored by Bhima Jewellers was handed over to Sabarimala.

“Photographs taken at public events are being misused deliberately. Being seen in a photograph with someone does not imply any personal or official relationship,” Vijayan said.

AI-altered image

Following the circulation of the image, which appeared to be altered using an AI tool, police registered a case against Congress leader N Subramanian, a member of the KPCC Political Affairs Committee. The complaint stated that the image shared by Subramanian was artificially generated and intended to mislead the public and damage the reputation of the chief minister.

The ruling CPI(M) leadership supported the police action, stating that the circulation of manipulated images amounted to criminal misinformation. Party leaders said the image was being used to falsely link the chief minister with an accused in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, UDF convener Adoor Prakash, who appeared in the photograph with Sonia Gandhi and the accused, said he was unaware of how Potty obtained an appointment with Sonia Gandhi and declined to offer further details.

“I did not know Potty was such a person. It was the Chief Minister who shared a public function with him even before I met him,” he said.

Court-monitored probe

The Congress, while distancing itself from the AI-generated image controversy, continued to press its demand for a deeper probe into the Sabarimala gold theft case. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the case involved serious lapses and required investigation beyond the scope of the current Special Investigation Team.

“The Sabarimala gold theft is not a minor incident. It involves valuable offerings made by devotees. There must be a comprehensive investigation to find out where the gold went and who benefited from it,” Chennithala said.

He reiterated the party’s demand for a court-monitored CBI probe, stating that the issue concerned public faith and institutional accountability. Chennithala said the government had failed to provide satisfactory answers on how the theft occurred and how large quantities of gold were allegedly diverted.

“This is not about politics alone. This is about the trust of millions of devotees. The truth must come out and only an independent investigation can ensure that,” he said.

Access to Sonia Gandhi

On the photographs involving Congress leaders, Chennithala said the party had nothing to hide and accused the chief minister of attempting to divert attention from the main issue. He said focussing on photographs would not answer questions related to the investigation.

“The chief minister should explain what action has been taken so far and what progress has been made in recovering the stolen gold. That is the real issue,” Chennithala said.

The photographs involving Sonia Gandhi and Congress MPs continued to circulate, with the ruling front maintaining that they raised legitimate questions about access and influence, while the Congress dismissed the focus on images as a distraction.

Tamil Nadu link

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold heist questioned a Tamil Nadu-based individual suspected to be involved in antique smuggling, as part of efforts to trace possible links beyond the state.

Investigators acted on information provided by an NRI businessman, who told the SIT that the suspect had prior involvement in illegal trafficking of antiques and precious artefacts and could be connected to the diversion of gold from Sabarimala.

With legal proceedings underway and political positions hardening, the controversy around the photographs, the alleged AI-generated image and the Sabarimala gold theft investigation remains unresolved, continuing to dominate Kerala’s political discourse.