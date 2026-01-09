Sabarimala chief priest's arrest turns spotlight on ‘Thazhamon Madom’

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) The arrest of Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest (Tantri) of Kerala's famed Sabarimala temple, in connection with a gold loss case, has turned the spotlight once again on the ancient 'Thazhamon Madom'.

This is the priestly family that has guided the rituals of Lord Ayyappa's abode for generations, a lineage revered for its antiquity but no stranger to turbulent times.

The Thazhamon family's roots run deep and are associated with the legend of Lord Parasurama. The family is based in Chengannur in Alappuzha.

They are considered among Kerala’s earliest tantric families, overseeing several major ancient temples, including the Lord Shiva temples at Ettumanoor and Chengannur.

The very idol of Lord Ayyappa worshipped today was installed by a Thazhamon tantri in 1951. The title "Kandararu," prefixed to their names, is itself a legacy believed to be bestowed by the sage Parasurama.

At Sabarimala, the tantri's presence is essential--for the temple's opening, for all major ceremonies. The daily prayers are conducted by the head priest (Melshanti), but under the guiding authority of the tantri. Yet, this venerable position has been clouded by controversy before.

Rajeevaru is not the first from the family to face serious allegations.

In 2006, another tantri, Kandararu Mohanaru, was removed from his position by the temple management board (Travancore Devaswom Board).

He was embroiled in a scandal where he was allegedly threatened at gunpoint and robbed by a sex racketeer in Kochi. Though a court later cleared him of charges in 2012, the damage to his role was done.

Widespread rumours had taken their toll, and he was never reinstated to the powerful Sabarimala role.

Now, with Rajeevaru’s arrest--coming as the ancient temple was gearing up for the auspicious Makarajyoti festival--the history of this priestly family is being revisited-- a history where deep spiritual tradition intersects with very human frailties and modern-day investigations.

The faithful are watching closely as the guardians of Lord Ayyappa's rituals navigate another storm, their ancient legacy once again tested in the public eye. PTI

