Kerala Film Conclave ends in uproar over Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s funding remarks

While he did not explicitly oppose the initiative and even acknowledged the intent behind supporting under-represented filmmakers, Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s emphasis on “training” caused visible discomfort among several attendees and was widely viewed as missing the core rationale of affirmative action. Adding to the unease was the applause from a section of the audience, especially as he repeatedly singled out SC/ST and later women filmmakers in his remarks, raising eyebrows about the underlying biases still present within industry circles.

He argued that large sums of direct funding could create avenues for misuse and corruption.

Speaking at the valedictory function, Gopalakrishnan suggested that rather than offering ₹1.5 crore in direct funding to women and Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe filmmakers, the government should consider scaling it down to ₹50 lakh and instead focus on providing structured training under experienced professionals.

The concluding session of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave took an unexpected turn when veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan made controversial remarks challenging the government’s approach to representational funding for women and SC/ST filmmakers.

Gopalakrishnan’s remarks drew immediate and sharp criticism from rights activists, filmmakers, and scholars, who saw his views as reflective of a deeper, systemic bias within the industry. Many called out the comments as insensitive and emblematic of the elitist mindset that continues to dominate Malayalam cinema.

Framed as a critique of the government, Adoor’s remarks sparked immediate debate. What may have been intended as a call for capacity-building over quota-based funding was largely perceived as an unprovoked dismissal of structural support mechanisms in a sector historically dominated by upper-caste male voices.

Later, in a TV interview, Adoor doubled down on his stance, dismissing Pushpavathy once again by referring to her as an unknown person with no standing to question him. His remarks were widely seen as an attempt to undermine a legitimate protest by a respected artist and public figure, rather than addressing the issues she raised.

Singer and vice-chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Pushpavathy Poypadath, stood up in protest, challenging the exclusionary tone of Adoor’s remarks. Visibly rattled, Adoor responded by belittling and dismissing her.

"Does he think that all Dalit people are talentless and incapable of producing art?" asked Malavika Binny, Dalit thinker and professor. "Somebody remind him that the money is coming from the common taxpayers and not his pockets, or has he misunderstood himself to be the state? Does he have any idea about the hurdles that Dalit filmmakers and women have to undergo to make a film? His privilege has blinded him to the absence of social and cultural capital, which works heavily against women and those from marginalised backgrounds. This is not just Adoor's view, but one shared by many filmmakers from elite backgrounds. The least that can be done is to train them in social sensibility and compassion."

‘Double standards’

Internationally-acclaimed filmmaker Dr Biju echoed these concerns, pointing out the inherent double standards in Gopalakrishnan’s logic.

“If countless people in this country have been able to make films relying solely on their creative instincts without any formal training, then similarly, individuals from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women too can make films here. It is something entirely natural. The idea that they alone must undergo at least three months of intensive training in order to do so arises from looking at them through a different kind of lens, that sees them as separate or lacking.”

For many, Gopalakrishnan’s comments highlighted the very exclusionary mindset that the Kerala Film Policy Conclave was attempting to dismantle.

The real test

Amid fiery debates, from the Chief Minister’s opening critique of the National Awards to Gopalakrishnan’s concluding remarks, the Kerala Film Policy Conclave offered a deeper reckoning: how can state policy structurally reshape the film industry?

Labour dignity and gender equity emerged as non-negotiables, with strong calls for enforceable working hours, overtime wages, grievance redressal systems, and inclusion mandates.

As the draft policy takes shape, the real test lies in whether it will embed these demands into institutional frameworks moving from symbolic support to measurable protections.

Film policy in 3 months: Saji Cherian

Organised by the Department of Culture, the two-day conclave saw participation from a wide cross-section of filmmakers, producers, technical crew members, scholars, and policy experts.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian announced during the concluding session that a comprehensive film policy would be formulated within three months, synthesising the recommendations and ideas that emerged from nine core thematic sessions and follow-up open forums.

“This is not just about cinema. It is about labour rights, creative freedom, safety, and equity,” the Minister said.

The state, he added, intends to finalise a draft that reflects both the aspirations and lived realities of those working in the Malayalam film sector.

Push for labour dignity

Among the standout themes was the urgent need for better working conditions. Delegates repeatedly raised the issue of long, unregulated working hours, particularly on film sets, and called for clear mandates on overtime pay, health and safety standards, and structured grievance redressal systems.

The push for labour dignity was echoed by both established industry veterans and emerging professionals, underlining the cross-generational consensus on the need for reform.

Anti-harassment mechanisms

The policy is also expected to propose mandatory anti-harassment mechanisms on film sets, ensuring gender-safe workspaces. Gender parity in key production roles, funding schemes specifically designed for marginalised filmmakers, and transparency in selection processes for state subsidies were key recommendations that received broad support.

“The formation of this film policy with a vision to streamline the film industry, and simultaneously ensure equal spaces for gender minorities, LGBTQIA+ persons, and disabled individuals is not a small achievement. Because every small step forward is made by pushing through heavy resistance”, opined Renu Ramanath, senior journalist and member of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy who was a full-time participant of the conclave.

Immediate measures

Minister Saji Cherian also announced a series of immediate measures: entertainment tax exemptions to address double taxation, a single-window clearance mechanism for film shoots, and the implementation of e-ticketing in theatres by the end of the year. He stated that ₹5 crore had already been allocated for this digital transition in collaboration with a technical university.

The Minister also promised that independent films would be assured at least one screening in state-owned theatres, and said subsidies for such films were under consideration.

Financial support for Malayalam cinema was another key issue. Finance Minister KN Balagopal, who presided over the concluding session, said the government is committed to supporting a ₹100-crore cinema complex in the capital city.

“This is not about control,” Balagopal clarified, “but about enabling the infrastructure that our artistes need.”

TV and digital

Several participants also highlighted the need to include television and digital content creators in the purview of the new policy. Saji Cherian confirmed that the draft film policy would be part of a larger, integrated cultural policy that includes television.

The conclave ended with Minister Saji Cherian honouring Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Surya Krishnamurthy, and Sreekumaran Thampi. Yet, the dissonance of Adoor’s remarks on representational funding lingered, even as the conclave wrapped up with renewed energy and complex questions.

The Kerala Film Policy Conclave may have closed its curtains, but the debate it reignited, on caste, gender, labour, and representation has only just begun.