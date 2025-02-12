Renowned German filmmaker Wim Wenders is in India for his first-ever visit as part of a comprehensive retrospective, ‘Wim Wenders – King of the Road – The India Tour.’ Organised by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with the Wim Wenders Stiftung and Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, the retrospective spans five cities — Mumbai, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Kolkata, and New Delhi — from February 5 to 23, 2025. The event features 18 of Wenders’ key films, including feature films, documentaries, and short films, along with Q&A sessions and interactions with film students and industry professionals.

During his visit, Wenders met legendary Indian filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, known for his contributions to Malayalam cinema. The two directors discussed their respective journeys in filmmaking, exchanging insights on cinema’s evolving role in in a changing world. Wenders, known for films like Paris, Texas (1984) and Wings of Desire (1987), has explored themes of travel, alienation, and existential contemplation. Gopalakrishnan, with films such as Elippathayam (1981) and Mathilukal (1990), is known for his deeply introspective movies set against Kerala’s cultural and political landscape. Two legends, two styles Wenders, a key figure in New German Cinema, has long been associated with a distinct visual style and narrative depth. Gopalakrishnan, trained at FTII Pune, has developed a cinematic language rooted in realism and social commentary. Their works, while stylistically different, share a commitment to storytelling that transcends commercial constraints. Wenders’ cinema collapses the boundaries between exile and home, articulating an existential homelessness that feels both political and personal. Gopalakrishnan, on the other hand, operates in a rooted yet equally restless terrain — his cinema scrutinises the unspoken hierarchies and traditions that shape life in Kerala, unpeeling the emotional and psychological layers of his characters with the precision of a master storyteller. Also read: Adoor Gopalakrishnan resigns as chairperson of Kerala's film institute

Wenders’ films are visual diaries of dislocation, saturated with the loneliness of wide-open highways and ghostly urban corridors. His frames are composed with an awareness of how space conditions human experience — be it the neon-lit wastelands of neo-noir, The American Friend (1977), or the silent reckonings in Alice in the Cities (the first part of the Road Movie trilogy, 1974) His characters exist in transit, longing for reconciliation but unable to bridge the gulf between past and present. Gopalakrishnan, conversely, does not depict physical exile but instead draws on entrapment — his protagonists are prisoners of custom, ritual, and social expectations. In Elippathayam (The Rat Trap, 1982), a man’s descent into solipsism mirrors the slow decay of feudalism, while Nizhalkkuthu (2002) turns a colonial-era hangman’s moral crisis into a meditation on duty and guilt.