Gender and labour rights dominate Day 1 of Kerala Film Policy Conclave

Calls for stronger gender justice measures and labour protections dominated discussions on the opening day of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave on Saturday (August 3), as film professionals from across the state gathered to offer inputs for a comprehensive policy overhaul.

From demands for internal complaints committees on all film sets to the need for legally binding work-hour norms, the first day of the conclave spotlighted the pressing need to address the structural inequalities embedded in the Malayalam film industry.

The conclave, organised by the state government in Thiruvananthapuram, opened amid heightened expectations that the new film policy will address long-standing grievances related to working conditions, wage disparities, gender discrimination, and the rights of independent filmmakers.

Also read: Sandra Thomas blasts Malayalam film industry: 'They shut down women’s voices'

Labour rights: ‘Respect the eight-hour workday’

A key demand raised was the formal recognition of an eight-hour workday for film crews, with overtime compensation for extended hours.

Technicians, writers and supporting actors highlighted the lack of job security and skewed budget allocations that often leave them underpaid and under-recognised. According to several participants, up to 80 per cent of production budgets are spent on lead actors, while the rest of the cast and crew struggle with irregular employment and delayed payments.

Unions representing film workers called for long-term strategies to ensure wage equity and formalised contracts for all categories of film workers. “There is no job security for those outside the star system,” one participant noted, underscoring the urgency of labour protections in the upcoming policy.

Responding to concerns, representatives of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) acknowledged the need for reform but stated that employment contracts are in place with various unions and are revised periodically. Still, several stakeholders insisted that implementation remains inconsistent, especially for freelancers and crew working outside the formal union system.

Also read: Kerala actor assault case: Will justice delayed be justice denied?

Gender justice: Complaint panels and legal protection

Women professionals in cinema brought to the table a comprehensive list of recommendations to improve safety and equity on film sets. Chief among them was the demand to make Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs), as mandated under sexual harassment law, a compulsory feature on all shooting locations. Participants also urged the policy to define “workplace” clearly to ensure protections extend beyond indoor locations.

Additional suggestions included mandatory maternity leave, provision of childcare facilities on sets, and legal safeguards against online abuse and cyberattacks. A few speakers emphasised the importance of a gender-inclusive redressal mechanism, suggesting that men also be included as members of ICCs to ensure balanced representation.

“None of this is aimed at creating friction with existing film bodies,” one actress clarified during the discussion. “We are simply demanding that our workplace be safe, equitable, and respectful—like in any other profession.”

Some organisations present at the conclave stated that maternity leave provisions are under active consideration, and welcomed the discussions as a step forward.

Also read: Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan booked for assault, denies allegations

Distribution, theatres and tax reform

The conclave also took note of critical bottlenecks in film distribution and theatre operations. The installation of smart meters in theatres had led to inflated power bills and fines, according to several exhibitors. There were renewed demands for tax reforms, especially the removal or reduction of GST and entertainment tax, which are seen as a burden on small and medium-scale cinema halls.

Participants also demanded that the government support theatre renovations, especially to help single-screen theatres convert into multiplexes. The introduction of a robust e-ticketing system was recommended, both to promote transparency and build a centralised database for policy planning.

The need to safeguard theatrical revenues from manipulative practices was raised. Speakers called for legal checks against AI-generated fake reviews and rating distortions, as well as control over “review bombing”—a trend that affects box office performance, especially of smaller films.

Independent cinema and skill development

Independent filmmakers urged the government to guarantee at least one theatre show per day for non-mainstream films and called for greater access to OTT platforms. They demanded increased subsidies and inclusion in policy advisory boards. Other suggestions included scholarships for film students, reduced fees for title registration, and attracting foreign film students to Kerala through institutional partnerships.

Also read: WCC concerned over attempts to discredit survivors and Hema panel report

Legal frameworks and redress systems

The need for a centralised legal mechanism to handle disputes within the film industry was raised repeatedly. Speakers proposed the formation of an appeal system for unresolved complaints, along with a regulatory framework to oversee film contracts and ensure legal protections for all stakeholders.

Looking ahead

The first day of the conclave reflected a cinema ecosystem that is both self-aware and ready for reform. By placing labour dignity and gender rights at the core of its opening discussions, the event sent a clear message that any future film policy must first address the rights and protections of those who make the films happen—on and off the screen.

Day Two of the conclave is expected to deepen these discussions, with an emphasis on institutional reform, technological futures, and the government’s roadmap for implementation.