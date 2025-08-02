Kerala CM inaugurates Film Conclave, slams National Film Awards over Kerala Story

Reiterating his strong criticism of the recent National Film Awards, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday (August 1) inaugurated the two-day Kerala Film Policy Conclave at the Kerala Media Academy campus in Thiruvananthapuram. Speaking at the inaugural session, the CM said the inclusion of a film that distorts Kerala's secular legacy among the awardees was deeply unfortunate and indicative of a larger cultural degeneration that threatens the core values of Indian cinema.

‘Misuse of cinema’

“In the name of art, an attempt is being made to legitimise communal propaganda. The film in question denigrates Kerala’s secular heritage and projects the state in a distorted, divisive light before the world,” he said, adding that such recognitions amount to the misuse of cinema for spreading hatred rather than celebrating creativity.

Without naming the film, the CM noted that it was impossible to consider such content as genuine artistic merit.

“This is not a celebration of cinema; this is the validation of a cultural disease,” he said. He also called on Kerala’s cultural and film fraternity to respond with unity and vigilance against what he termed a deliberate misrepresentation of the state’s identity.

The chief minister was referring to the controversial film Kerala Story.

‘Conclave – a landmark initiative’

The CM’s strong remarks set the tone for the conclave, which has been convened to gather insights, recommendations, and consensus for the drafting of a comprehensive film policy for Kerala. Organised jointly by the Kerala Media Academy and other stakeholders, the conclave brings together prominent filmmakers, critics, industry representatives, bureaucrats, and academics.

Calling the event a landmark initiative, Vijayan said the conclave marked a renewed commitment to developing Malayalam cinema in sync with the state’s evolving socio-cultural realities.

‘Foundational principles’

“Malayalam cinema has grown by staying rooted in the soil, in humanism, and in secular values. The new policy will aim to preserve and promote those foundational principles while expanding the creative and commercial horizons of the industry,” he said.

The Chief Minister also traced the historic evolution of Malayalam cinema — from JC Daniel’s Vigathakumaran in 1928 to contemporary successes like All We Imagine as Light at Cannes — underscoring both its artistic and commercial achievements.

“This is an industry that has grown from fewer than ten films a year to over 200 annually in the digital age. We have reached new markets, crossed linguistic boundaries, and yet kept our artistic soul intact,” he noted.

He highlighted the state government’s continued interventions in the film sector — from setting up the Kerala State Film Development Corporation in 1975, to launching India’s first government-backed women’s film production scheme, and promoting films from SC/ST communities since 2021. The CM also referred to the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy’s significant contributions, particularly the successful running of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), now in its 29th edition.

Concerns about portraying violence, drug use

Referring to growing concerns about excessive violence and the glorification of drug use in cinema, the CM urged filmmakers to introspect and ensure responsibility in content.

“Cinema is not just entertainment; it is also a mirror and a moral force. We must not normalise what is destructive,” he cautioned.

New film policy

The conclave is expected to host several panel discussions and breakout sessions over the next two days, covering topics ranging from digital disruptions, OTT platforms, film education, regional collaborations, funding models, and ethical storytelling. A draft policy framework is likely to be formulated based on the deliberations.

Notable film personalities, government officials, and media scholars are among the attendees. The conclave also includes exhibitions, screenings, and sessions dedicated to young and aspiring filmmakers. The event is seen as a preparatory step toward finalising Kerala’s new film policy, which the state government plans to adopt later this year.