Kerala to host film conclave with focus on women's safety in Malayalam film industry

The Kerala government is set to host a landmark film conclave later this week aimed at ‘reforming’ the Malayalam film industry, with a strong focus on challenges faced by women in Kerala cinema.

Scheduled for August 2 and 3, the event will address systemic problems in the industry, especially those spotlighted after the submission of the Hema Committee report in December 2019.

The initiative is expected to mark a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and transparency in the Kerala film industry following shocking allegations of sexual exploitation and harassment of women.

In the lead-up to the pivotal event, the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), a group that has consistently campaigned for safer and more equitable workspaces in the industry, has submitted a comprehensive set of policy recommendations.

Also read: Janaki title row: Malayalam film industry holds protest in front of CBFC

With more than 40 proposed interventions—including a draft Cinema Code of Conduct—the document calls for structural reform and gender justice in the sector.





“Several film organisations, including WCC, were invited by the government-appointed 11-member panel to share their inputs for the upcoming film policy. More than 75 persons or organisations have positively responded,” scriptwriter and WCC member Deedi Damodaran told The Federal.

“We expect a first draft of the policy soon, though it will likely undergo further revisions. Like any other industry, cinema too must have a strict code of conduct to ensure safe and equitable workplaces for all artistes and crew,” she added.

Conclave's agenda

The WCC’s suggestions, informed by the Justice K Hema Committee’s inquiry into the working conditions of women in Malayalam cinema, may well become a cornerstone of the conclave’s agenda.

The document, which has gained a renewed attention in 2025, outlines the numerous challenges women face in the industry, including unsafe work environments, absence of grievance redressal systems, and unequal pay.

Also read: WCC concerned over attempts to discredit survivors and Hema panel report

It also draws attention to the lack of formal contracts and standardised practices, which tend to impact marginalised groups more acutely.

Among its major recommendations, the WCC has stressed the need for internal complaints committees (ICCs) on every film set to address harassment and ensure adherence to India’s Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Other suggestions include mandatory gender sensitisation workshops, transparent hiring practices, and the formation of a film council to regulate the industry. These proposals are aimed at building a safer and more inclusive environment for professionals across all levels of cinema production.

Also read: Kerala actor assault case: Will justice delayed be justice denied?

“To prepare the Cinema Code of Conduct, we revisited the Hema Committee report and identified core concerns, not just those linked to gender,” said young filmmaker and WCC member Muktha Deedi Chand.

‘Class struggles on film sets’

“There’s a class struggle that plays out every day on film sets. Junior artistes, many from underprivileged backgrounds, face multiple layers of marginalisation.

“They are overworked, often unpaid, denied safety, and forced to work without even basic facilities like toilets. Some are even vulnerable to exploitation like flesh trade.

“What’s heartbreaking is that these changes are not difficult to implement. Toilets, IDs for crew, or proper working hours are not luxuries. Even in Bollywood, crew IDs are standard practice. Why not here? Equal pay isn’t even the conversation yet—we’re still stuck at making sure people get paid at all,” she added.

Also read: You Tuber arrested in Kerala for obscene remarks against female actors

According to Muktha, one of the core issues is how cinema continues to be treated differently from other industries.

“It’s called an industry, but it doesn’t function like one. It’s placed on a creative pedestal, where regulation is seen as a threat to artistic freedom. But that’s just a convenient excuse to avoid accountability," she said.

“It’s time we stop masking neglect as creativity and start treating cinema like the workplace it really is.”

Notable attendees

Announced by Kerala’s minister for cultural affairs, Saji Cherian, the conclave will be attended by over 500 key figures from the Indian and international film industries.

Among the prominent invitees are Kamal Haasan, Shobana, and Sheela, along with delegates from 17 Indian states that have already implemented film policies.

“We anticipate close to 1,500 participants on the opening day itself. This is a serious effort by the government to craft a comprehensive, inclusive policy,” the minister said.

Also read: How passion keeps artists going as Malayalam theatre gasps for breath

The announcement of the conclave has generated cautious optimism among many in the Malayalam film industry. For long-time observers and participants, the event signals overdue recognition of systemic problems that have often been ignored or underplayed.

Inclusive, transparent

The WCC has also urged transparency in how the conclave is conducted, calling for the inclusion of grassroots groups, independent artistes, and technicians in the discussions. The group’s submission underscores the need for policy to reflect on-the-ground realities, not just top-down concerns from powerful guilds or industry veterans.

The conclave also aligns with broader national conversations around workplace ethics and gender equity, particularly in the wake of India’s MeToo movement. Addressing issues such as harassment, wage disparity, and informal working conditions could help Kerala’s film sector become a model for balancing creative freedom with ethical responsibility.

However, the success of the conclave will depend on how seriously the recommendations are taken.

For one, the policies that emerge must be enforceable, not just symbolic. Gaining consensus from influential groups like the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA)—which have been slow to welcome reform in the past—remains a challenge.

Funding issue

Funding is another key factor. Setting up ICCs, conducting training workshops, and forming regulatory bodies will require financial backing. While the government has indicated that state funds will be made available, specifics remain unclear.

Many within the industry are hoping the conclave will offer clarity on how these efforts will be implemented and maintained.

As the dates approach, there is a palpable sense of anticipation. Filmmakers, technicians, and advocates see the conclave as an opportunity to make real progress on issues that have simmered for decades.

For Malayalam cinema, long admired for its storytelling brilliance, this may well be a turning point—one that brings a long-needed structural integrity to the narrative off-screen.