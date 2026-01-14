Battle for Kerala Congress: Why every ruling front wants a slice of the party

The Kerala Congress, the sub-regional party rooted in Central Kerala, holds a distinction unmatched in the state’s political history. Since its birth more than six decades ago, at least one Kerala Congress faction has been part of every government in Kerala, whether led by the Communists or the Congress. Through endless splits and reunions, the party has survived by adapting rather than resisting fragmentation. Popular political wisdom in Kerala often describes it as a party that grows through splits and spats.

Today, both major political fronts continue to host Kerala Congress factions. The United Democratic Front (UDF) includes the Kerala Congress Joseph group led by veteran P J Joseph. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) accommodates Kerala Congress (M), led by Jose K Mani, and Kerala Congress, led by K B Ganeshkumar. The Democratic Kerala Congress, led by Antony Raju, also aligns with the LDF.

Kerala Congress (M)-UDF split

As Kerala moves closer to the 2026 Assembly elections, this fractured yet influential political formation has once again become central to electoral calculations. This time, however, the spotlight is not only on where Kerala Congress factions stand, but on how far the UDF is willing to go to expand its base.

Kerala Congress (M) contested 12 seats in the 2021 Assembly election as part of the LDF after breaking away from the UDF. The shift followed a prolonged rift with the Kerala Congress Joseph group and the Congress leadership over relevance, seat sharing, and political space within the front. The LDF offered KC (M) a more prominent role, and Jose K Mani chose to walk out of the alliance his party had helped shape for decades.

The move brought immediate political dividends, with KC (M) becoming part of the ruling front. Roshy Augustine was inducted as a minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan government. The party secured administrative presence and institutional access. Yet, questions about long term political identity and bargaining power never fully disappeared.

KC (M) silences the rumour

Now, Jose K Mani has now put the speculation to rest.

“Now everybody is concerned about us, especially the media. They need not cry about us. The fact is that wherever we are, that front will rule the state. That is the reality. We are now with the LDF and we will continue to be there,” he told reporters.

With this statement, the KC (M) chairman has, at least for the moment, closed the door on immediate realignment. Politically, the issue appears settled. Strategically, however, it remains very much alive.

Why KC (M) is important in Kerala politics?

For the Congress and the UDF, the return of KC (M) remains the single most significant alliance opportunity ahead of 2026. Senior leaders believe that without KC (M), Central Kerala remains politically fragmented. With KC (M), the UDF regains coherence among Christian voters, cooperative institutions, and traditional Kerala Congress networks.

Even after Jose K Mani’s declaration, UDF leaders privately maintain that politics is rarely frozen until election notifications are issued. The pursuit has slowed, not stopped.

It is widely acknowledged in Kerala’s political circles that the Catholic Church has long played a quiet but influential role in shaping Kerala Congress politics, particularly in the Mani and Joseph factions. In recent years, the Church has maintained a visible distance from Left politics while expressing concern over governance, cooperative institutions, and educational autonomy.

Christian votes

Joseph Pamplani, secretary of the Synod of Bishops, recently recalled how Kerala Congress once grew into a powerful political force after the Liberation Struggle, commanding as many as 25 MLAs and seeking social balance. He warned that repeated splits driven by personal ambition had weakened the party and turned the idea of growth through division into a political disaster. While he clarified that the Church would not actively intervene to unite factions, he added that any voluntary unification among like-minded leaders would be welcomed.

These observations were widely interpreted as a signal that the Church continues to view Kerala Congress unity and relevance as a political necessity.

Political interest in realignment gathered further momentum after Opposition Leader V D Satheesan paid a discreet visit to the Synod of Bishops during one of its recent sessions. According to sources, discussions on Kerala Congress realignment gained traction after this interaction, reinforcing the perception that community sentiment remains a key variable in future alliance politics.

Despite external interest, resistance inside Kerala Congress (M) remains firm. Roshy Augustine, the current minister, continues to back the LDF line. Pramod Narayanan, MLA from Ranni, has also opposed any shift.

LDF vs UDF for KC (M)

Their reasoning is grounded in political reality. Within the LDF, KC (M) enjoys ministerial presence, administrative access, and policy influence. A return to the UDF would mean re-negotiation.

Jose K Mani stands between these competing pressures. His public declaration of loyalty to the LDF has brought temporary closure, but it has not erased the strategic questions surrounding KC (M)’s future.

The fact is that wherever we are, that front will rule the state. That is the reality

While the KC (M) chapter may be paused, the UDF’s broader strategy of expansion continues unabated. The alliance is determined not to remain confined to its traditional limits.

The induction of Aisha Potty reflects this intent. A three time CPI (M) MLA from Kottarakkara, she was denied a fourth ticket under her party’s rotation policy. Disappointed, she had announced retirement from active politics in 2024. The Congress has now persuaded her to return to electoral politics from her home constituency.

For the UDF, Aisha Potty’s entry is not merely about one seat. It is about signalling openness, confidence, and the ability to attract experienced leaders from outside its traditional fold.

The UDF’s alliance push operates against a backdrop of growing anti-incumbency. The LDF government is entering the latter phase of its second consecutive term. Financial stress, governance controversies, and institutional fatigue dominate political conversations.

In such an atmosphere, any major realignment would act as psychological reinforcement of public dissatisfaction. Yet the UDF leadership is cautious.

Repeated splits driven by personal ambition had weakened the party and turned the idea of growth through division into a political disaster

“KCM is an important key, but it is not the lock,” a senior Congress leader said. “If they return, we will also have to manage sensitivities within the UDF, especially since the Joseph group is a rival faction. Keeping everyone together will require careful political handling.”

Monce Joseph of the Kerala Congress Joseph group echoed that concern. “We are not against widening the base of the UDF. But simply going after someone who is maintaining ambiguity and trying to bargain will not work. We will raise this clearly in the forum and hope the Congress understands our sincerity,” he said.

A Kerala Congress (M) return to the UDF would consolidate Christian votes, revive organisational networks, weaken the LDF’s claim of stability, and restore UDF’s emotional legitimacy in Central Kerala. More importantly, it would reaffirm the Kerala Congress tradition of shaping governments irrespective of ideology.

KCM is an important key, but it is not the lock

For now, Jose K Mani has chosen continuity over speculation. But in Kerala Congress politics, continuity itself is often only a pause before the next recalibration.