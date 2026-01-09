Chennithala hits back at Kerala CM, accuses him of pursuing divisive communal politics

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday (January 9) accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of attempting to divide people along communal lines. The reaction comes a day after Vijayan criticised UDF leaders over alleged links with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Addressing a press conference, Chennithala alleged that Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were competing to pursue divisive communal politics.

Divisive politics

He said the British rulers had first adopted the divide-and-rule policy in India and now the Chief Minister following the same.

“The Chief Minister is trying to divide people on communal lines to remain in power. What is happening in Kerala today is that Pinarayi Vijayan is competing with Narendra Modi in divisive politics,” he said.

He claimed the only question now was who would come first in this race.

“The Kerala Chief Minister is adamant on winning this race,” he added.

BJP, CPI (M) close friends

Chennithala said he earlier described the BJP and CPI (M) as enemies who secretly helped each other, but now believe they are close friends strengthening one another.

He alleged that since 2016, the Chief Minister has allowed the BJP to gain ground in Kerala, which, he claimed, reflected in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when BJP leader Suresh Gopi won from Thrissur, and later BJP winning the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation in the 2025 local body polls, which he attributed to poor CPI(M) governance.

“Now the Chief Minister appears determined to help the BJP get MLAs from Kerala. What Modi desires, Vijayan implements,” he alleged.

Chennithala further claimed that the CPI (M) had historically relied on the BJP to counter the Congress in Kerala.

Referring to the 1977 Assembly elections, he alleged that Vijayan won from Koothuparamba with the support of Jan Sangh and RSS votes.

He also claimed that similar understandings were evident in the Uduma constituency during past elections and alleged CPI (M)-RSS cooperation during the Emergency period.

He alleged that during the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP transferred votes to the CPI(M) in more than 60 constituencies, which, he claimed, resulted in the defeat of the UDF.

“UDF is a secular front and it will not compromise its values for a few seats. After seeing the people’s support for the UDF in the local body elections, the Chief Minister has now resorted to communal polarisation,” he said.

He accused the Chief Minister of reopening old wounds by repeatedly referring to the Marad communal riots in recent statements.

CM accuses Congress

Vijayan, in a press conference on Thursday (January 8), had accused Congress of handling communal forces poorly following the Marad riots that happened during the AK Antony government.

CPI (M) leader AK Balan also recently remarked that if the UDF returns to power, riots similar to the Marad riots will occur in Kerala.

“By repeatedly mentioning the Marad riots, the Chief Minister is rubbing salt into Kerala’s grave injuries and creating divisions among the people,” Chennithala said.

He dismissed claims by CPI(M) leaders that communal riots similar to Marad would occur if the UDF returned to power.

“When Oommen Chandy was Chief Minister, Kerala witnessed peace and harmony. There has never been another period when people lived together so peacefully,” he said.

He alleged that the LDF was the first to seek the support of Jamaat-e-Islami.

Chennithala also denied reports that the UDF had begun seat-sharing discussions and ruled out any talks with LDF ally Kerala Congress (Mani) about returning to the UDF.

(With agency inputs)