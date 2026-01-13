Three-time CPI(M) MLA P Aisha Potty joins Congress in Kerala

Three-time CPI(M) MLA P Aisha Potty formally joined the Congress on Tuesday (January 13), putting an end to speculations over her political career. Reports say she is likely contest on a Congress ticket in the 2026 elections.

According to media reports, P Aisha Potty accepted Congress membership during a protest organised by the Congress in Kollam in the presence of senior party leaders. Addressing the gathering, the former CPI(M) MLA from Kottarakkara lashed out at her erstwhile party, stating that it has changed since the days she first joined it.

“The CPM has changed from the days I joined. My comrades may feel uneasy about my decision, but the party decision makers have caused me hardships I do not wish to disclose,” she was quoted as saying.

Rift with CPI(M)

Two years ago, P Aisha Potty had announced her retirement from politics, triggering speculations that she might join the Congress.

According to local party leaders in the know, Potty has been sidelined for years, and that led her to drift away from the CPI(M).

The Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, said, “Her speech reflected the hardships she has endured. She possesses a personality that is admired by all, and we will stand firmly by her at every step.”

Political rise

Her political career took off with a significant breakthrough in 2006, when she registered a victory over Kerala Congress (B) leader R Balakrishna Pillai, bringing to an end his continuous winning run in the Kottarakkara constituency that dated back to 1977.

She went on to successfully retain the seat in the 2011 and 2016 Assembly elections. However, ahead of the 2021 polls, the CPI(M) opted to field K N Balagopal from the constituency, effectively sidelining her from the electoral contest. For the last few months, there was speculation about her quitting the Left and joining either Congress or the BJP. In fact, both parties have been wooing her, given her huge popularity cutting across parties.

'Expecting online attacks'

A lawyer by profession, Aisha represented the Kottarakkara Assembly constituency for three successive terms beginning in 2006. According to media reports, her political journey took a decisive turn in 2021 after the CPI(M) denied her a ticket, a move that came amid what was widely perceived as a prolonged strain in her relationship with the party leadership, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing the gathering after her decision, Aisha said she was prepared to face criticism and online attacks but remained firm in her stand. “I know I will be attacked in the coming days, but I am not afraid. I acknowledge the opportunities I received from the party I belonged to. I will not speak about my experiences there. I assure you that I will always stand with the people,” she said.

Reacting to her entry into the Congress, party MP Kodikunnil Suresh remarked that while the Congress had repeatedly failed to defeat her in elections, “now we won’t have to.”