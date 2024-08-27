Hema report effect: AMMA’s fall was inevitable but therein lies chance for change

The writing had been on the wall ever since the Justice K Hema Committee report was finally unveiled. As the voices of defiance grew louder, the Malayalam film industry was on the edge. And yet, for more than a week, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) evaded the inevitable — until it decided to dissolve its entire executive committee on Tuesday (August 27) after superstar Mohanlal stepped down as its president.

AMMA’s casual reaction

The Hema Committee report, which exposed a culture of sexual harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry, was a long time coming. But when it did — documenting harrowing accounts of abuse and discrimination faced by women in the industry — the AMMA presented quite a lukewarm attitude towards it, not realising the gravity of the situation. Its office bearers casually stated that they would review it and respond after a week.

However, the floodgates opened soon after, especially when Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra accused Ranjith, the powerful chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, of sexual misconduct, alleging inappropriate advances made towards her in 2009. Mitra’s voice was joined by some other junior actors’ as well, from the Malayalam film industry.

A disastrous media briefing

At this point, the AMMA held a media briefing, generally welcoming the report but firmly denying the existence of the so-called “power group” that controls the Malayalam film industry, as revealed by the Hema Committee. The briefing turned into a pathetic display of desperate denial in front of a crowd of grilling journalists. While Siddique managed to hold his ground, his fellow office bearers, actors Jomol and Jayan Cherthala, faltered.

Immediately after the media conference, actress Revathi Sampath came out in the open, reiterating the Me-Too allegation she had levelled against senior actor and AMMA General Secretary Siddique in 2019. This time, she provided graphic details, explaining how the actor trapped and raped her in 2016 when she was merely 21.

Growing rift

Amid this tumultuous atmosphere, Siddique stepped down from the AMMA, recognizing that his continued presence could exacerbate the situation. But the turmoil only intensified further when allegations surfaced against Joint Secretary Baburaj, who was to take over the role of general secretary after Siddique’s resignation.

Alongside, actor-politician M Mukesh, a CPI(M) MLA from Kollam, as well as fellow actors Jayasurya, ‘Maniyanpillai’ Raju, Riyas Khan, and ‘Idavela’ Babu, faced a barrage of sexual harassment allegations, pushing the association to a breaking point. As accusations piled up, sparking a growing rift within the association, the leadership faced immense pressure to act — and act quickly.

The inevitable

Finally, on Tuesday, the AMMA finally announced the dissolution of its entire executive committee, after superstar Mohanlal announced his resignation from the position of president in an online meeting, reportedly a WhatsApp group chat. Many see the move as a necessary step towards accountability and reform within the industry.

Mohanlal’s resignation was not just a personal decision; it was a reflection of the broader implications of the report. The findings have shaken the very foundation of the AMMA, which has previously been criticized for its handling of sexual misconduct allegations. With numerous actors and crew members now coming forward to share their stories, the industry has been forced to confront its dark underbelly.

Deafening silence from Mollywood giants

Mohanlal and Mammootty, the two pillars of Malayalam cinema, have faced criticism from various quarters for remaining silent for over a week after the report was made public.

The pressure on Mohanlal was even greater due to his position as the AMMA president. Aside from a perfunctory press release as the AMMA president, announcing the dissolution of the committee, in which he has thanked everyone for “correcting and criticizing”, Mohanlal has not said a word on the report or its findings. Nor has Mammootty.

Similarly, actor Suresh Gopi, now a Union minister, has not only remained tight-lipped but also tried to physically push away the reporters who questioned him on the issue in Thrissur.

Last resort

A popular actor who is privy to the developments told The Federal that Mohanlal had consulted Mammootty and sought his advice before announcing his resignation. “Mammootty told him that stepping down would be the only viable option right now, considering that further allegations would likely emerge and fighting them would not be effective, given that AMMA is not a political entity,” the actor said.

Many members were reportedly opposed to Mohanlal’s resignation and dissolution of the committee, which had only been formed a couple of months ago. However, there was a significant risk of a potential split within the association, as a substantial number of actors were dissatisfied with the current leadership’s handling of the situation, the actor added.

Time for young blood

The criticism from Prithviraj, who emphasized the AMMA’s responsibility and admitted to the findings of the Hema Committee report, also pressured the committee to dissolve. According to insiders, it was evident in the discussion that took place in the actors’ WhatsApp group on Tuesday, as senior actors suggested that younger members should take over the reins of the association.

“It was a unanimous decision to dissolve the committee on moral grounds. When serious allegations, especially of sexual harassment, arise, the best course of action is to facilitate an impartial and transparent investigation,” said actor Joy Mathew, a member of the dissolved executive committee.

AMMA’s failure

The AMMA has been under constant scrutiny since the sexual assault case involving actor Dileep surfaced in 2017. Its alleged failure to support the survivor led to widespread resentment, resulting in the resignation of some Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) members and protests from those who remained.

Mohanlal’s infamous statement, in which he declared that he would pray for Dileep while condemning the attack on the actress, drew huge criticism for its inherent double standard. The AMMA got away from this quagmire, thanks to the resignation of Dileep from the association, an act which was dubbed as an eyewash by the WCC.

Even though the association attempted a facelift by appointing women as office bearers, the organization’s attitude remained largely patriarchal. Now, the AMMA has been publicly exposed, as more allegations against its prominent members surface, with many women coming forward to share their ordeal.

Others accountable too

“Not only the AMMA but other organizations in the industry, too, including the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and producers’ associations, should be held accountable. The Hema Committee report is not solely about the sexual misconduct of male actors but contains many other findings as well,” another actor pointed out.

The Hema Committee report has detailed a systemic culture of harassment in the Malayalam film industry, where women have often felt compelled to remain silent out of fear of ruining their careers and safety. It has described instances of the infamous “casting couch”, where sexual favours are demanded as the price of entry into the industry. The revelations were shocking, yet they resonated deeply with many who had long felt marginalized and exploited.

Potential for change

The WCC, formed in the wake of the initial assault case, tirelessly advocated for justice and reform. Their efforts culminated in the establishment of the Hema Committee, which aimed to investigate the systemic issues plaguing the industry. The report’s release was a bittersweet victory for the WCC and others who had fought for change. It validated their struggles and highlighted the urgent need for a cultural shift within Malayalam cinema.

The dissolution of the AMMA executive committee is being seen by many inside the fraternity as a chance to rebuild and reform, but it has also left a vacuum that needs to be filled with new leadership committed to change. As discussions about implementing the report’s recommendations begin, the industry stands at a crossroads, with the potential for meaningful change within its grasp, but that won’t be possible without politically sensitive and inclusive follow-up actions.