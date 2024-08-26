Hema Committee and beyond | Gritty story of WCC, which took on the mighty

They were ruthlessly trolled as “fish fry feminists” and “feminichies” -- a local variation of the misogynistic term “feminazis”; coined by men’s rights groups. But this group of women film professionals in Malayalam cinema remained undeterred. (The “fish fry” troll originated from a TED Talk by Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal where she shared an anecdote about being denied fish fry at a family dinner while her brother and father were served. She used this to explain how she became a feminist.)

Now, the release of the Hema Committee report and the resignations of prominent figures like Ranjith Balakrishnan, the powerful Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman, and actor Siddique marks a huge victory for the women’s collective, which is finally vindicated after years of struggle.

Shattering entrenched system

It was at their insistence that the Hema Committee was formed in 2018, and they persistently demanded the implementation of its recommendations after retired Justice K Hema submitted her report to the government in December 2019.

“We were standing up against a deeply entrenched system that has existed for centuries. We knew it would be tough, but we never imagined it would cost us personal relationships, careers and expose us to such intense social trolling,” Rima, a founder member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), told The Federal.

Actors credit Kerala for victory

“There was no blueprint to follow; it was all so new, with no one to guide us or show the way. Even then, this could only have happened in a small state like Kerala, supported by the people here, the media, and women’s organizations that stood by us.

“Perhaps, this report came to life because of the Left-leaning ideology the state is known for. In the end, though, this could transform not just the industry but women’s lives as a whole. I hope it empowers women everywhere, making changes that truly reflect the fact that we make up half the world,” added Rima.

Actors will fight on

The WCC, established after the shocking 2017 sexual assault case involving a well-known actress, has led the charge to creating a safe, non-discriminatory, and professional environment for women in Malayalam cinema. No other collective in any industry across the country, let alone cinema, has achieved such success.

As Parvathi Thiruvoth, a founding member of the collective, rightly noted, the very existence of the WCC underscores its relevance in this industry. From the very beginning, there were attempts from all sides to sideline, divide, and mock the collective, but their perseverance ultimately triumphed.

Standing by assault victim

The collective’s founding marked a significant milestone in the industry’s history, as women from diverse backgrounds came together to amplify their voices and demand change. With a mission to build a gender-balanced and inclusive environment, WCC has tirelessly advocated for policy reforms, implemented workplace safety measures, and promoted responsible filmmaking practices.

One of the early actions of the WCC was to rally behind the survivor of the 2017 assault case by launching the “Avalkoppam” (With Her) campaign to show solidarity and support. Rima’s display of the “Avalkoppam” banner after her dance performance at the state government’s award ceremony in 2018 was met with thunderous applause, not only from the audience present but also from the wider Kerala society.

High Court steps in

The collective also sought the Kerala High Court’s intervention to ensure the formation of Internal Committees (IC) and strict implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in all Malayalam film production units.

The collective’s relentless legal pursuit paid off when the Kerala High Court in 2022 directed film production houses to form ICs, holding that each film unit is an establishment under the law.

Partnering with Sakhi

WCC has also undertaken independent projects such as partnering with Sakhi Women’s Resource Centre to bring out guidelines for building gender-balanced professional spaces in the film industry.

The fight for gender equality, however, has not been without its challenges. Some WCC members have allegedly faced unofficial bans from the industry for openly speaking out against atrocities while others have been subjected to vicious trolling and abuse for voicing their opinions.

Actors battle criticism

The collective has also been criticized by some within the industry for being “feminists” who stay inside the comforts of cyber space and carry out women empowerment through Facebook.

“The journey was tough because our fight wasn’t against individuals but a system, we were all part of. It strained many of our relationships,” Deedi Damodaran, scriptwriter and one of the founder members of the WCC, told The Federal.

Unity is strength

“The structure of the WCC was unfamiliar -- it wasn’t the typical patriarchal, vertical hierarchy. We had to overcome resistance to create a lateral body. While the visible sacrifices were those of successful artists being banned or sidelined, the real sacrifices were made by the unseen, invisible workers behind the scenes who were denied opportunities. Their struggles went unrecorded -- the voices of the subaltern,” said Deedi.

The Hema Committee report, however, included an adverse remark about the WCC, noting that a founding member of the collective had testified there was no discrimination in the film industry to her knowledge. The collective quickly responded, clarifying that this did not reflect the views of all members and maintaining their unity on the issue.

Feminism at its best

“WCC believes that every member has the right to speak about their individual experience without fear. Throughout our history, many women have carved their own space in this film industry through hard work and their talent and shone like beacons despite many challenges.

“When a civil society recognizes that women are victimized in their workplaces, we cannot stand by while some elements of society use that same information to stone and demean female professionals. This only illustrates the attitude of such commenters towards women in this industry,” the collective said in a statement.

Many issues plague industry

As the WCC braces to fight its next battle – the implementation of the Hema Committee report, which highlighted at least 17 broad issues plaguing the industry including sexual demands for entry, sexual harassment, abuse, assault and unauthorized banning of individuals – it remains committed to working with the government to bring about meaningful change.

When director Ranjith and actor Siddique resigned from their positions as chair of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy and AMMA (the actors’ association), some WCC members shared posts on social media.

Che Guevera, Gramsci

Manju Warrier and Geetu Mohandas both posted the same message: “Let’s not forget, all of this started because one woman actually had the gumption to fight.”

Actor Bhavana shared a quote from Che Guevara: “Above all, always be capable of feeling deeply any injustice committed against anyone, anywhere in the world.”

Ramya Nambeesan, another founding member of the WCC, quoted Antonio Gramsci: “This world equally belongs to everyone born here. The opportunity to live here with dignity is not anyone’s charity but a right that each of us possesses. I learned this from my dear friend, who demonstrated it through their own life. To tell the truth is revolutionary.”

‘Bhavana’s Hunt’

Coinciding with these developments in the film industry, the horror thriller Hunt, starring Bhavana, is currently in theatres, and social media is flooded with its posters, featuring the tagline “Bhavana’s Hunt”.

The WCC’s fight for a gender-balanced and safe workplace in Malayalam cinema continues. As it navigates through challenges and controversies, the collective remains steadfast in its mission to pioneer gender equality in the industry.

The untold experiences of women in Malayalam cinema have found voice and are being heard, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the WCC.