Hema panel report opens floodgates of second Me-Too wave in Kerala

Sreelekha Mitra, a well-known actress in the Bengali film and television circuit, is known for her leftist leanings too. She was quite active in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, campaigning for the CPI(M)’s young brigade in West Bengal, though she was seen at a Bengal Congress rally, too, last year.

However, Mitra has now become the centre of attention in the only CPI(M)-ruled state, Kerala, for all the wrong reasons, as far as the party is concerned.

Mitra’s stunning offensive

In the wake of the publication of the Hema Committee report, which studied the status of women in Malayalam cinema, Mitra has levelled allegations of a sexual nature against Malayalam writer-director and chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, Ranjith Balakrishnan or Ranjith.

The Hema Committee report has effectively triggered a second wave of the Me-Too movement in Malayalam cinema, with Mitra’s disclosure coming on the heels of accusations from other junior actresses.

Serious allegations

These include allegations against Idavela Babu, a second-rung actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Actors (AMMA), for demanding sexual favours in exchange for membership in the association, which requires a fee of no less than Rs 1.5 lakh.

She has also accused actor Sudheesh and the late director Harikumar of requesting sexual favours, and the late actor Mamukoya of using inappropriate language.

The allegations against Ranjith, chairman of the Kerala Film Academy — arguably the most influential official post in the state’s cinema sector — have put the government in a difficult position.

Government on the back foot

While Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan offered a partial defence of Ranjith, calling him a great filmmaker and stating that the government cannot act on unverified allegations from the media, serious discussions are reportedly taking place within the CPI(M) and the ruling LDF on how to manage the crisis.

“The party and the LDF should take this seriously this time. These are not just mere allegations, and from the man’s own reaction, it is clear that something along the lines of what the actress alleged did occur. While it is true that no government can initiate criminal action based solely on a media interview, we cannot simply dismiss it either,” a senior party leader who did not want to be named told The Federal.

“The actress’s reputation also appears commendable; I understand that she is a Leftist. The party will certainly discuss the issue, and there are voices suggesting this man [Ranjith] has been causing ongoing problems for the government. We will take a serious stance on it this time,” he added.

Ranjith under attack

However, the official response from the government, particularly from the minister himself, did not come across as particularly reassuring.

This is not the first time Ranjith has been embroiled in controversies, causing significant embarrassment for the Left government and the CPI(M) leadership. Yet, he has repeatedly escaped without any action being taken, largely due to the influence he wields among some top leaders of the party.

For the past three years, Ranjith has faced multiple allegations as the chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Complaints include claims that he influenced jury members to award certain individuals and deny awards to others, as alleged by director Vinayan and two jury members.

The other complaints

Additionally, accusations have arisen regarding film selection at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), with directors presenting evidence that selections were made without even viewing the films.

Controversy also surrounded Ranjith’s comparison of the audience to dogs at a film festival’s closing ceremony and his defamatory remarks about industry professionals. The General Council members have publicly called for his removal.

Each time, the minister for cultural affairs has promised to look into the matter seriously but no action has been taken.

Biju demands strong action

“A public sexual allegation against a person in a position of responsibility cannot be considered trivial. While the minister for cultural affairs may view him as an icon, that is his prerogative. However, given the stage where it has been revealed that he has behaved disrespectfully towards women, Ranjith is unfit to continue as the chairman of the Academy for even a moment,” said Dr Biju, an internationally acclaimed Malayalam director.

“In the light of these allegations, if there is any sense of morality, the government must urgently remove him from his position. Considering the government’s silence on various accusations against the chairman and the concealment surrounding the Hema Committee report, it is unlikely that the chairman will resign or be removed voluntarily. Nevertheless, it is undeniable that the situation, where such disreputable figures hold responsible positions, is deplorable for Kerala,” Biju posted on his social media accounts.

Government’s image dented

The revelations of the Hema Committee and the subsequent developments have significantly damaged the reputation of the Pinarayi Vijayan government’s handling of the cultural ministry.

With two government members — Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar and two-time CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh — facing similar allegations of misconduct towards women, the government is under scrutiny. The Opposition has begun targeting them; it is expected that they will become focal points of criticism.

Earlier Me-Too complaints

Similarly, with a new wave of Me-Too allegations emerging, older allegations are also likely to resurface.

These include young actor Revathy Sampath’s allegation against actor Siddique, who allegedly sought “adjustments” from her. With Siddique now serving as the general secretary of AMMA, this case is expected to gain renewed attention.

Another actor, Jagadeesh, who unsuccessfully contested against KB Ganesh Kumar as a Congress candidate in 2016, was one of the rare voices supporting the Hema Committee report despite being an active member of AMMA. On the other hand, Siddique, despite a known Congress supporter, took a contrasting stance by virtually questioning some of the findings of the Hema Committee report.

Annie Raja takes a stand

KB Ganesh Kumar, Mukesh M, and Siddique had openly supported actor Dileep during his arrest and imprisonment in the notorious 2017 sexual assault case. Siddique has reportedly turned hostile as a prosecution witness in that case.

CPI leader Annie Raja’s call for Ranjith’s removal from the Kerala Chalachitra Academy is also putting the government in a difficult position. The CPI(M)’s official stance on the previous Me-Too movement contrasts sharply with Minister Saji Cheriyan’s dismissal of the allegations made by Mitra. The party had previously taken a strong stance against allegations involving people in power positions, as seen in the case of journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar, who had to resign from his ministerial position in the Union government after Me Too allegations popped up against him.