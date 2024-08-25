Kerala | Hema Committee impact: Ranjith, Siddique resign as victims open up

As we reported, the floodgates seem to have opened. Or there is no stopping the floodgates.

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith resigned on Sunday as the chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy following allegations of misbehaviour levelled against him by a Bengali actor. In an audio clip sent to a television channel, Ranjith said he didn't want to continue in the position as it would adversely impact the reputation of the Left government in the state. He also said he would fight the accusations against him legally.

Hours earlier, veteran Malayalam actor Siddique resigned from the post of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) general secretary.

The allegations came in the wake of the churn in the Malayalam film industry following the release of Justice Hema Committee report, which pointed towards numerous incidents of casting couch and sexual abuse in the field.

Talking to a television channel, Siddique said he had sent his resignation letter to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal.



"Yes. I have tendered my official resignation to the president of the organisation, Mohanlal. Since there were allegations against me, I have decided not to continue in the post and resigned," Siddique said. A female actor had on Saturday alleged Siddique had sexually abused her after inviting her for a movie discussion. The same actress also levelled allegations against actor Riyas Khan

Ranjith says he is the victim



Ranjith has rejected the Bengali actor's charge and said he was the "real victim" in the case. Ranjith resigned following intense protests against him and the state government in view of the shocking charges. On Saturday, opposition Congress and BJP made it clear Ranjith had no moral right to continue in the position.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly intervened, prompting Ranjith to step down amid growing scrutiny following the release of the Hema Committee report, which highlighted issues of sexual harassment in the industry.