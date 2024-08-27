Amid storm over Hema Committee report, Mohanlal resigns as AMMA president

Amid controversy in Malayalam cinema over the Hema Committee report, actor Mohanlal has resigned as President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). As per emerging reports, the executive committee has also been disbanded, plunging the 500-member organisation into a crisis. Earlier, after sexual abuse allegations surfaced, its general secretary Siddhique also tendered his resignation.

"In light of the Hema Committee report addressing sexual harassment allegations against certain AMMA office-bearers, the current governing body of AMMA is resigning to uphold its moral responsibility. A general meeting will be convened within two months to elect a new governing body. Meanwhile, the existing committee will temporarily manage operations to ensure the timely distribution of monthly financial aid and medical assistance to members. We are optimistic that the new leadership will revitalize and strengthen AMMA. We appreciate the feedback and criticisms received during this challenging time," read AMMA's media message.







