Amid CM tussle, is Karnataka set for another senior-junior tug-of-war over Cabinet rejig?

A group of senior Congress MLAs from Karnataka on Sunday (April 12) went to New Delhi to urge the party's high command about a cabinet reshuffle and the inclusion of new individuals in the ministry. Meanwhile, first-time MLAs also reiterated their call for representation, requesting that at least five of them be made ministers during the reshuffle.

Also read: Why a nine-hour-long Kannada play has a lesson to offer on current geopolitical crisis

Among those who boarded the flight to the national capital were experienced legislators, each having served more than three terms. Their plan is to engage with the party leadership, advocating that a minimum of 20 out of the roughly 40 senior legislators be taken into account during the upcoming reshuffle.

State MLAs likely to meet Kharge, Rahul

Senior MLAs, including T B Jayachandra, the special representative of the Karnataka government in New Delhi, and the state Assembly’s Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, are likely to meet the party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala. They said efforts were also made to meet Rahul Gandhi.

Ravikumar Gowda Ganiga, the 45-year-old first-time MLA from Mandya, said, “Everyone has the desire to become a Minister. I have seen in the media that seniors—who have won three, four and five times—are going to Delhi to seek ministers’ posts. I wish them well, hoping they secure ministerial posts and an opportunity to serve the state. The reshuffle is left to the high command and the CM.”

'First timers should also get opportunity'

Speaking to reporters in his constituency, the Congress leader asserted that the first-time MLAs’ stance—that they too should get an opportunity—remained unchanged. Thirty-eight of them recently shot off a letter to the leadership requesting that at least five of them be given a ministerial post. Ganiga also said that they will meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to see what can be done.

Also read: Karnataka Budget 2026 highlights: Indira Food Kits, 2041 Bengaluru Master Plan and more

Some first and second-time legislators had earlier also pressed for a cabinet reshuffle and an opportunity in the cabinet. They had even held separate dinner meetings to decide on their strategy.

Asked whether some sitting ministers should be replaced, Gowda said it is better to replace some of them with new faces.

'Some ministers not available, work not happening'

“Some ministers are not available, work is not happening. Some are not available even on phones..." he said, adding that it is left to the discretion of the CM and the high command.

Reiterating that 38 first-time MLAs are united and their demand remains that at least five of them should be made ministers during the rejig, Gowda said there is nothing wrong in asking.

To a question about whether they will travel to Delhi like some senior MLAs, to meet the party leadership, he replied, "We will sit and discuss; I cannot announce unilaterally."

Before leaving for Delhi, Jayachandra told reporters at the airport that the senior MLAs are voluntarily travelling to Delhi. "While some are travelling on Sunday, the rest will go on Monday morning."

"Current Ministers in the cabinet have already spent about three years in office; they have been given an opportunity, and we will request that now the opportunity be given to senior MLAs. We will place our demand before AICC chief Kharge," he said.

Also read: Karnataka Congress rift deepens as DK Shivakumar supporters push for CM change

Asked how many of them are going to Delhi, he said 40 senior MLAs were part of the decision to go to Delhi, and there are expectations that everyone will come.

Pattan said they plan to stay put in Delhi for 3-4 days and seek Rahul's appointment, meet Kharge and other leaders.

Noting that the CM and Deputy CM are aware of their Delhi trip, he said, “Our agenda is only an immediate reshuffle. No discussion on leadership issue... Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar (deputy CM) may also meet the high command on the reshuffle soon."

Karnataka already has tussle over CM post

The demand for a cabinet reshuffle has come to the fore amid the ongoing power tussle within the ruling party over the CM post.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has intensified amid speculation about a possible change of chief minister after the Congress government completed the halfway mark of its five-year term last November.

The speculation has been fuelled by the reported "power-sharing" arrangement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the time of government formation in 2023.

According to party sources, while Siddaramaiah favours a cabinet reshuffle, Shivakumar wants the party to first decide on the leadership change.

According to several party insiders, if the Congress high command approves the cabinet reshuffle, it would signal that the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will complete the full five-year term, which will scuttle the chances of Shivakumar from occupying the coveted post.

Also read: Will Siddaramaiah's 'Dalit CM' move shatter Shivakumar's CM dream?

Karnataka has a sanctioned strength of 34 ministers, including the chief minister.

Two cabinet berths are currently vacant — following the resignation of B Nagendra over allegations of embezzlement at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, and the sacking of K N Rajanna on the instructions of the party high command.

(With agency inputs)