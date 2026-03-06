Karnataka Budget 2026 highlights: Indira Food Kits, 2041 Bengaluru Master Plan and more

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (March 6) presented the Karnataka Budget 2026-27 and announced the formulation of a new revised Master Plan-2041 and Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru.

He also announced that the usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16.

Here are the highlights of Karnataka Budget 2026-27.