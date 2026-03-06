Karnataka Budget 2026 highlights: Indira Food Kits, 2041 Bengaluru Master Plan and more
Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the infrastructure development of Bengaluru
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (March 6) presented the Karnataka Budget 2026-27 and announced the formulation of a new revised Master Plan-2041 and Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru.
Also read: Karnataka panel backs Tulu as second official language in state
He also announced that the usage of social media will be banned for children under the age of 16.
Here are the highlights of Karnataka Budget 2026-27.
- Budget estimate (Consolidated Fund) Rs 4,48,004 crore
- Budget allocation under Gender Budget Rs 94,663 crore
- Budget allocation for Child Budget Rs 63,135 crore
- Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated for the infrastructure development of Bengaluru
- Formulation of a new revised Master Plan-2041 and Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru
- Rs 3,000 crore for white-topping of 450 km roads in Bengaluru
- Additional 41 km of metro lines to be done in current year which benefit 15 lakh passengers
- Construction of a tunnel road and an elevated corridor from Hebbal Junction to Mekhri Circle in Bengaluru at a cost of Rs 2,250 crore
- Preparation of feasibility report for construction of second International Airport in Bengaluru after obtaining the technical opinion from AAI
- Earmarking of Rs 200 crore for development of seven domestic Airports in the State
- Filing up of 56,432 vacant posts across Departments
- Second phase of Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development
- Fund for road and infrastructure works – Rs. 4,000 crore
- Use of social media banned for children under the age of 16
- Distribution of Indira Food Kits instead of 5 kg additional rice under Anna Bhagya Scheme
- Direct payment through FIST Application to avoid delay in payment of margins
- Disbursal of Rs 913 crore unemployment allowance to 3,08,267 eligible beneficiaries under Yuvanidhi Scheme during three years
- Establishment of Silk parks in Ramanagara, Shidlaghatta, Haveri, Tandavapura and Kalaburgi
- Construction of 100 new veterinary institution buildings with NABARD assistance
- Subsidy of 25 per cent on purchase of sheep/goat and cow/buffalo for 10,000 beneficiaries under each in Belagavi and Kalaburagi divisions.
- Upgradation of 15 taluk veterinary hospitals to polyclinics at Rs 10 crore
- Increase of unit cost of Fisheries Requisite Kits to Rs.20,000 for free supply to fishermen
- Target of distribution of Rs 30,000 crore agricultural loans to 38 lakh farmers at zero percent interest
- Execution of Mekedatu Project after obtaining forest clearance from Central Ministry of Environment
- Commencement of 800 new Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) at a cost of Rs 3,900 crore with an assistance from ADB, KKRDB, and KMERC
- Filling up of 15,000 vacant teaching posts in schools and colleges
- Development of 40 Degree Colleges and 11 Polytechnics and establishment of 9 Centers of Excellence with assistance from ADB
- Filling up of 1,000 teaching posts in universities
- Development of health infrastructure in Health Department at Rs 900 crore
- Additional Rs.56 crore for revision of maintenance rates for pre-matric & post-matric hostels of SC, ST, BC and Minorities
- Starting of Vidyarthi Indira Canteens – four in Dharawad and two in Bengaluru
- Electricity subsidy of Rs 19,290 crore to 36 lakh Irrigation Pumpsets
- Rs 10,578 crores allocated for Gruha Jyothi
- Construction of bridges at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore over next 2 years
- In Chikkaballapur, vehicle scrapping facility unit will be established in 100 acres through KIADB
- Mysuru city will be developed as Second IT city of the State
- GIS-based digitalisation of land/assets of Bhoomi, Mojini, Kaveri, e-Swathu, e-Aasthi under “Karnataka Land
- Stack programme”
- Development of Bhoomi 8.0 software at a cost of Rs 50 crore
- Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each by State government for pilgrims of Maatha Vaishnodevi
Next Story