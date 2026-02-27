Karnataka Congress rift deepens as DK Shivakumar supporters push for CM change

The fissures in Karnataka Congress seem to be widening over the power tussle regarding the Chief Minister’s post, with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar holding a meeting at a hotel to ensure his elevation to the top post in the state.

Meeting of ‘like-minded’ MLAs

The meeting was organised in Bengaluru by Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna, with the main agenda being how "to end the confusion regarding power sharing".

"Nearly 40 like-minded MLAs" gathered in the private hotel on Thursday night, where it was decided to lobby for Shivakumar's elevation as the Chief Minister,” reported PTI Congress sources.

Speaking to reporters, Balakrishna, a Shivakumar loyalist, said his birthday falls on Saturday. "Since I will not be here (Bengaluru) from Friday morning as I am going out, I asked all 'like-minded people' to have a get-together on Thursday. We invited everyone and organised this gathering."

When asked about what they discussed, the Magadi MLA said, "The discussion here was that in the present situation, if our party continues like this, it will be difficult for us in the future. The high command must give a final shape to this issue (leadership row). We have decided that we should urge them (high command) to do so." To the question whether they would visit Delhi, Balakrishna said the matter is not about going to the national capital.

High command urged to intervene

The high command is not "sleeping there in Delhi". It knows what is happening in Karnataka, he added.

According to him, when the Congress MLAs go to their constituencies, they often face questions and discussions on leadership change.

"In our constituencies, this is the only discussion, and it irritates us. We must request the high command to put an end to this. Let us see how to speak about it further," Balakrishna said.

He said summoning leaders individually would not help.

"We are clear. The high command should intervene and draw a final curtain on this issue," Balakrishna said.

Impact on 2028 prospects

He added that when Congress MLAs gather, conversations naturally happen.

"During such discussions, many MLAs expressed that unless this is resolved, it will be difficult for us and our future will be uncertain," the MLA said, hinting that the leadership issue would damage the party's prospects in the 2028 assembly election.

When asked about the calls to change the Congress Karnataka unit president, which Shivakumar has been holding for the past 10 years, he said let the high command change if it wishes.

"We only want a final decision. Whether they change the president or someone else, that is not the main question. Our demand is that a final shape be given to the Congress party here," the MLA emphasised.

CM Change debate intensifies

To a question about whether he was suggesting changing the Chief Minister in the state, Balakrishna said, "Didn't the high command say a decision will be made? Whether they change the president or the CM is the high command's decision. But a decision must be made. It's not just our opinion. What we want is that the confusion must end." The meeting took place about a week before the budget session of the Karnataka legislature that will start from March 6.

Some other MLAs said they want Shivakumar to replace Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Power-sharing claims resurface

The power tussle has flared up in the state since November, 2025, when the Congress government completed the halfway mark of two-and-half years.

There have been reports that when the Congress came to power, there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

According to the agreement, Siddaramaiah will be the CM for the first two-and-a-half years, and later Shivakumar will take charge. There was no definitive confirmation, though.

Shivakumar has been hinting that a power-sharing agreement did exist, and very few people know it.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he would remain the CM for the full five-year term.

(With agency inputs)