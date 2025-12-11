Luthras' detention reignites questions over Goa’s unsafe, illegal nightlife

The Capital Beat panel on Thursday (December 11) brought together journalist Raju Naik, environmental activist Ramesh Gouns and senior journalist Kishor Gaokar to examine the fallout of the Goa nightclub fire of December 6 that killed 25 people.

The discussion focused on the detention of the owners, brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, in Thailand; the legal steps underway; and the safety and regulatory violations highlighted by the tragedy. The duo, associated with the Romeo Lane restaurant chain, fled to Phuket shortly after the blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa’s Arpora village.

Authorities in Thailand released the first custody images of the brothers, who are now tied to a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence. The process of deporting them to India is underway. The panel reviewed their legal position, their plea before a Delhi court seeking four weeks of transit anticipatory bail, and their claim that they were licensees rather than building owners and were out of India on a business trip.

Detention, legal steps and accountability questions

The panel noted that the brothers may arrive in India soon to face trial. Their counsel informed the court that they are being prepared to return. The discussion centred on whether accountability can be fixed and how longstanding safety violations contributed to the scale of the incident.

Naik described extensive violations that he said were prevalent in the state. “Everybody is hand in gloves,” he stated while referring to the operations of nightclubs and the flow of money into the tourism sector. He linked the current conditions to what he described as systemic failures affecting sectors — from mining to tourism.

He argued that multiple levels of local governance had become compromised, contributing to unchecked activities along the coastal belt. He also said the collapse of regulatory oversight allowed establishments to function despite restrictions and land classifications.

Widespread safety and licensing violations

Gouns said such incidents were a result of longstanding lawlessness. He questioned why enforcement actions were delayed despite knowledge of violations. He raised concerns about why the nightclub continued operations and how the brothers could leave the country shortly after the fire.

He added that permissions and safety norms were routinely ignored and questioned the lack of early intervention. Gouns also asked why the state did not prevent operations despite the establishment being described as illegal. He argued that the speed with which the brothers boarded a flight indicated gaps in oversight and coordination.

The panel also discussed the use of pyrotechnic devices. Gouns responded to questions on whether such devices were commonly used at party venues, saying the government was not monitoring whether activities followed existing rules. He argued that the state had not acted in earlier cases, even when illegal constructions or operations were identified.

Illegal constructions, land use and licensing gaps

Gaokar focused on whether the owners could be held legally liable. He said the question of accountability would have to be legally examined, noting that the owners had managers and staff operating the premises. He emphasised the broader issue of illegalities in the tourism sector and said attention should not be diverted from systemic gaps.

Gaokar also pointed to earlier orders related to demolition and land encroachment, stating that despite directions from authorities, the establishments continued functioning. He said this reflected connivance across administrative levels and longstanding patterns of violations.

Naik spoke in detail about the Kalangute–Baga belt — the hub of nightlife in Goa — stating that many establishments operated without proper classification. He said permissions were being taken under categories such as restaurants or massage parlours and converted into nightclubs, thanks to the absence of a legal definition for nightclubs. He said the Birch by Romeo Lane establishment had been built on 'Khazan' land, which falls under a no-development zone, but still obtained permissions.

Violations in the tourism belt and regulatory collapse

Naik argued that extensive illegalities extended across the coastal belt, describing unchecked conversions and activities he said were known to authorities. He said the operations were visible from main roads and should have been acted upon earlier.

He also said that multiple establishments operated cabarets and performances he described as illegal. According to him, action was initiated only after public outcry. Gouns supported this view and argued that laws were not being enforced even when violations were evident. He linked this to failures in restricting movement after the fire and gaps in communication with authorities elsewhere.

Passport withdrawal and ongoing legal proceedings

The panel discussed reports that the Goa government had asked the Ministry of External Affairs to revoke the passports of the Luthra brothers. Gaokar said such steps projected seriousness but emphasised that liability would depend on legal evaluation. He said illegalities across the tourism sector were sustained through political and administrative protection.

Gaokar cited instances in which demolition orders or encroachment findings had not been followed up, saying this demonstrated longstanding patterns of non-compliance. He said tourism, one of Goa’s largest revenue contributors, was at risk if violations continued.

Larger concerns over tourism regulation

The panelists linked the situation to an erosion of regulatory mechanisms. Naik compared the situation to the earlier mining-sector crisis, arguing that tourism had become vulnerable due to the entry of outside entrepreneurs, local intermediaries and patterns of illegal operations.

He said these factors created a system that resisted enforcement and allowed unauthorised structures to flourish. He alleged that local representatives and officials at various levels were involved.

Gouns said the tendency to move on after major incidents prevented long-term solutions, arguing that incidents continued due to the absence of stringent action and political will. He said illegalities across sectors persisted due to vested interests and gaps in regulation.

