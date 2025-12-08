Who is Saurabh Luthra, co-owner of Goa nightclub where fire claimed 25 lives?

Saurabh Luthra, the co-owner of the nightclub in Goa, Birch by Romeo Lane, where a deadly fire broke out on Saturday night (December 6) and claimed 25 lives, has come into the spotlight after the tragic incident.

The club’s management has come under the scanner after preliminary investigations have revealed lapses in safety protocol and several breaches of regulations.

In his first response on Monday (December 8) since the tragedy, Saurabh broke his silence with a post on his Instagram account.

“The management expresses profound grief, and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. It is a moment of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, and the nightclub stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured,” wrote Saurabh Luthra.

He also wrote that the management would extend every possible form of assistance, support, and cooperation “to the bereaved and affected individuals as they navigate this period of immense anguish and adversity”.

Who is Saurabh Luthra?

The nightclub’s website describes Saurabh Luthra as a “gold medallist engineer turned into a promising and fastest-growing restaurateur known for his splendid work in the F&B industry”.

Saurabh and his brother Gaurav Luthra are co-owners of the nightclub. They have together opened several clubs in various Indian cities, and some of these clubs have also been shut down.

The Goa club was considered to be their largest and most successful one.

The website says the brand Romeo Lane is “currently present and coming in 22 cities and 4 countries”.

It says Saurabh is known for his public relations and the organic cocktails served at his outlets.

Saurabh was awarded “Iconic restaurateur” by Times hospitality icons 2023, and he has won a number of prestigious awards, according to the website.

He has reportedly been featured on Forbes India, and is the chairman of Romeo Lane: “exquisite dining, innovative cuisine, exceptional service, and sophisticated ambience”.

The website features visuals of Romeo Lane restaurants in Goa, Delhi, Gurugram, Yamuna Nagar, Bhopal, Lucknow, and Meerut.

The company has resorts in Goa and Mussoorie.

Saurabh also owns a residential property in Dubai, according to reports.

The two brothers were reportedly about to launch another club in Gaur City, Noida in the near future.

Whereabouts unknown

Both Saurabh and Gaurav have been missing since the fire broke out, and their mobile phones have been switched off.

The police suspect that they may try to flee the country, and are trying to track their movements through social media and other digital links. They have alerted the airports and police stations across India.

The authorities say that both the brothers left Goa shortly after the fire in their nightclub.

FIR filed

The Luthra brothers are facing a First Information Report (FIR) filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), according to a senior official.

The authorities say the club did not have a construction licence, and had been issued a demolition notice, which was stayed by a court upon appeal.

The club also allegedly lacked a fire department NOC.

The Goa government has suspended three senior officials for clearing the nightclub to operate in 2023 despite not complying with regulations.

The police have also arrested four staff members of the nightclub.