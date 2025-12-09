Goa nightclub fire: Luthras’ Romeo Lane shack in Vagator razed; Interpol issues notice

The illegal Romeo Lane beach shack at Vagator, owned by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub in Arpora, was demolished after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a demolition order on Tuesday (December 9).

This shack is one of the three properties in Goa owned by Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. The district administration sealed the restaurant in the Vagator area of Goa, ahead of the demolition drive.

The brothers own another facility at Assagao in North Goa. They flew to Thailand just hours after a major fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday (December 6).

A senior CMO official stated that CM Sawant had directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.

"This shack was illegally built on government land. It will be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready," the official said earlier.

After the Saturday night fire tragedy, the district administration sealed this beach shack, and the facility at Assagao in North Goa on Monday (December 8).

Interpol issues Blue Corner notice

Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa CMO.

The Bureau of Immigration issued a lookout circular (LOC) against the two Luthra brothers at the request of the Goa police.

According to the Goa police, the brothers boarded a New Delhi-Phuket flight at 5.30 am on Sunday (December 7), hours after the tragedy.

The Indian authorities are coordinating with Thai officials to locate the Luthra duo in Thailand, and have requested their deportation based on an arrest warrant that has been issued in Goa.

The police visited the Luthras’ home in North Delhi on Monday, but they had already fled the country. The two brothers were reportedly in Delhi when the fire broke out in their Goa club.

Earlier brush with the law

In 2024, Delhi’s Municipal Corporation sent a show-cause notice to one of the clubs in North Delhi owned by the Luthra brothers regarding poor hygiene in the kitchens and limitations in the seating arrangements.

In December 2024, Birch by Romeo Lane and six other nightclubs in Goa received a notice from the Goa state pollution control board for violation of sound pollution laws.

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are now facing charges of culpable homicide after the tragedy in their Goa club.

(With agency inputs)