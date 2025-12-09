Nightclub tycoons to fugitives: Luthra brothers' success story collapses after Goa fire

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the ill-fated nightclub, Birch By Romeo Lane, which was completely gutted in a fire, and claimed 25 lives, had witnessed a meteoric rise in the restaurant and entertainment business.

For nine years, the two brothers from Delhi’s Kingsway Camp expanded their cafe and club ventures, first across the capital and then into major cities, including Goa. Their establishments quickly became popular party destinations.

But everything changed after a devastating fire at Birch By Romeo Lane, their Goa nightclub, which claimed 25 lives and left six others injured. Their success story quickly turned topsy-turvy.

The investigation uncovered fire safety violations and several other irregularities. The brothers are now fugitives, having fled the country to evade accountability for the deaths.

Success story

Reports said Saurabh and Gaurav began their journey in 2016 with the opening of Mama’s Buoi, a nightclub in Hudson Lane, an area near Delhi University’s North Campus and a favourite haunt for students.

Mama’s Buoi became a major success, giving the Luthras a strong start. They soon followed it with Dramebaaz, a fast-food outlet, and later launched Romeo Lane, a chain that propelled them into the limelight of the hospitality industry.

In a 2023 Instagram post, Saurabh reflected on their growth, “As I stand at this juncture, reflecting on the incredible journey started in 2016 with Mama’s Buoi in Hudson Lane to the expansion of Romeo Lane across multiple cities, it’s a rush of emotions… the overwhelming love and support received have fuelled our growth… yet, amidst this expansion, the heart always returns to its origins.”

Months later, the brothers inaugurated Birch By Romeo Lane in Goa.

Brothers turned partners

Romeo Lane’s website described Saurabh as a “gold medallist engineer turned promising and fast-growing restaurateur”. He has reportedly received several awards in the hospitality sector.

As chairman, he oversaw a chain with outlets in 22 cities and four countries. The website highlighted his flair for public relations and “organic cocktails” served at his establishments.

According to reports, Gaurav, the younger brother, is also an engineer and is allegedly considered to be the "more composed" partner.

While Saurabh served as the public face of the brand, Gaurav quietly managed accounts and operations for their company, GS Foods Studio Pvt Ltd. Observers told the media that though the brothers built an aspirational brand, their rapid expansion appears to have come at the cost of day-to-day oversight.

Deadly fire accident

On Saturday (December 6), during a musical event at Birch By Romeo Lane, promoted as Goa’s “first island club,” electronic crackers ignited the ceiling.

Flammable material, including bamboo, had been used extensively in the décor. The club reportedly lacked working fire extinguishers and alarms. The blaze spread quickly, sending the hundred-odd visitors scrambling for safety.

The single, narrow exit created chaos. While some escaped, others ran towards the basement, where more than 20 staff members were working, and were trapped, leading to 25 deaths.

As the investigation progressed, the Luthra brothers were named in the case. Goa Police registered an FIR and dispatched a team to Delhi. However, the brothers fled before officers could reach them.

Just hours after the fire, they boarded a flight to Phuket, Thailand. At that point, there was no FIR, no formal case, and no travel restrictions in place.