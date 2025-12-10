Goa nightclub fire: CM Pramod Sawant holds safety meet ahead of Xmas, New Year galas

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday (December 10) held a high-level meeting with officials and tourism stakeholders in the wake of the deadly nightclub fire of December 6 that left 25 people dead. The meeting aimed to ensure strict safety measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, when the coastal state turns into a major tourist attraction.

Officials of both the North and South Goa district administrations and the police department were present in the meeting with the CM. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte also attended.

Last week’s tragedy took place at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa.

Sawant later said on X, "Chaired an important meeting with key tourism stakeholders at Mantralaya, in the presence of Tourism & IT Minister Shri@RohanKhaunte and senior government officials. We are committed to strengthening safety and security in Goa’s tourism sector."

'To ensure such tragedies don't repeat'

“The chief minister briefed (those present in the meeting) about various measures taken to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again in the state,” a senior officer, privy to the meeting, told PTI.

He said the state government has issued various orders and also formed committees, including a high-level magisterial inquiry panel and a fire safety audit committee, after the fatal incident.

“The chief minister has ordered all the departments to ensure that there is no laxity on their part, especially considering that Goa would be witnessing a large number of tourists for the Christmas and New Year festivities,” the officer added.

Nightclub co-owner held

Meanwhile, Ajay Gupta, one of the co-owners of the ill-fated nightclub, said he is “only a partner” as he was brought to Delhi's Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Gupta, who was wearing a mask and covered most of his face, spoke briefly while entering the Crime Branch office at Sunlight Colony. Later, he was taken to LNJP Hospital for medical tests, from where he would be taken to Saket court for the transit remand.

Gupta in hospital for 'spine problem'

Sources said he was questioned by the Goa Police, and it initiated formal procedures to apprehend him and seek a transit remand. The sources also said that Gupta had been evading investigators since the tragedy. He was reportedly at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, citing spine-related ailments.

“A Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him after Goa Police failed to find him in Delhi during their first search. He was later located at a private hospital in Lajpat Nagar, where he had reportedly admitted himself citing spine-related medical issues. After the medical clearance, he was detained and brought to the Crime Branch office for further procedures,” the source added.

He said that Gupta is likely to be placed under arrest once the Goa Police completes the formalities for transit remand.

Five nightclub staff members arrested

Goa Police has already arrested five staff members of the nightclub — chief general manager Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, gate manager Riyanshu Thakur and employee Bharat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, brothers and owners of the nightclub, left India shortly after the incident. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them.

The sources said Gupta will be questioned in Goa about the management of the club, operational responsibilities and compliance with the fire-safety measures.

(With Agency inputs)