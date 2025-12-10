3 questions, 1 answer: BJP turning EC into vote-theft tool, says Rahul Gandhi

A day after accusing the Election Commission (EC) of “colluding” with the ruling party to “destroy Indian democracy” in his Lok Sabha speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (December 10) alleged again that the BJP was turning the EC into a “tool” for “vote chori” (vote theft).

Sharing a clip of his speech during a discussion on election reforms in the lower house of the parliament on Tuesday, Rahul said on X, “India’s public is asking these 3 very important and direct questions: 1. Why was the CJI removed from the EC selection panel? 2. Why was almost complete legal immunity given to the EC before the 2024 elections? 3. Why the hurry to destroy CCTV footage within 45 days? The answer is one—BJP is turning the Election Commission into a tool for vote theft.”

What Rahul said in Lok Sabha

In a no-holds-barred attack, Rahul on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and the EC were “colluding to destroy” India’s democracy and “rob people of their voice”.

Participating in the discussion on election reforms, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed the BJP is “directing and using” the EC to damage India’s democracy.