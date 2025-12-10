3 questions, 1 answer: BJP turning EC into vote-theft tool, says Rahul Gandhi
Following up on his Lok Sabha speech, Congress leader claims the ruling party is 'directing and using' the election body to destroy democracy
A day after accusing the Election Commission (EC) of “colluding” with the ruling party to “destroy Indian democracy” in his Lok Sabha speech, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (December 10) alleged again that the BJP was turning the EC into a “tool” for “vote chori” (vote theft).
Sharing a clip of his speech during a discussion on election reforms in the lower house of the parliament on Tuesday, Rahul said on X, “India’s public is asking these 3 very important and direct questions: 1. Why was the CJI removed from the EC selection panel? 2. Why was almost complete legal immunity given to the EC before the 2024 elections? 3. Why the hurry to destroy CCTV footage within 45 days? The answer is one—BJP is turning the Election Commission into a tool for vote theft.”
What Rahul said in Lok Sabha
In a no-holds-barred attack, Rahul on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and the EC were “colluding to destroy” India’s democracy and “rob people of their voice”.
Participating in the discussion on election reforms, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed the BJP is “directing and using” the EC to damage India’s democracy.
Making suggestions, Rahul called for a machine-readable voter list to be provided to all parties one month before elections, taking back the law that allows the destruction of CCTV footage after 45 days, giving access to EVMs, and changing the law that allows election commissioners “to get away with whatever they want to do”.
Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have been alleging widespread manipulation in electoral practices favouring the ruling BJP for quite a while now, frequently coming up with facts and data that the EC has rubbished as false allegations.
