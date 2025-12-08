Electric firecrackers likely caused Goa nightclub blaze, says CM Pramod Sawant

A preliminary inquiry into the devastating nightclub fire in Goa indicates that “electric firecrackers” may have been set off inside the premises, triggering a blaze that claimed 25 lives, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Officials said the fire at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora, about 25 km from Panaji, likely began after the fireworks were ignited. They also noted that the establishment allegedly lacked a mandatory fire department NOC.

The crowded nightclub in North Goa quickly turned into a death trap on Saturday night as the flames spread through the building, killing 25 people, including five tourists, and exposing possible illegalities and lapses in enforcing safety regulations.

The deceased included 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi. At least six people were injured in the incident. Five of them are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Fire norms blatantly ignored

As per initial information, the nightclub had not adhered to fire safety norms, said the chief minister.

Most of the deaths were caused by suffocation, as the victims got trapped on the ground floor and in the kitchen, said a fire brigade official.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that “electric firecrackers” were set off inside, which started the blaze at 11.45 pm on Saturday, Sawant said, adding that he had directed Chief Secretary V Candavelou and DGP Alok Kumar to identify and act against the government officials who allowed the club to operate even though it violated safety rules.

Escape routes proved deadly

While the state police initially said the blaze occurred due to a cylinder blast, some eyewitnesses claimed the fire started on the club's first floor where tourists were dancing.

Riya, a tourist from Delhi who survived the fire, claimed that firecrackers burst all around when dancers were performing, which could have triggered the fire. “There was a stampede-like situation," she said.

Narrow lanes blocked access of fire brigade vehicles, and the water tankers had to be parked about 400 metres away from the spot. This made controlling the blaze a challenging task, a senior officer from the Fire and Emergency Services told PTI.

Small doors coupled with the narrow bridge leading to it made it difficult for the people to escape, fire brigade officials said.

Arrests and suspensions follow

The club's chief general manager, Rajiv Modak, general manager Vivek Singh, bar manager Rajiv Singhania, and gate manager Riyanshu Thakur were arrested by the police, Sawant said.

An FIR was registered against the owners, Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, and the event organisers.

Three senior officials of the Goa government, including the then Director of Panchayat, were suspended for their role in allowing the nightclub to start operations in 2023, a senior officer said.

The suspended officials are identified as Siddhi Tushar Harlankar, who was then Director of Panchayat, Dr Shamila Monteiro, who was then Member Secretary of the Goa State Pollution Control Board, and Raghuvir Bagkar, then Secretary of Village Panchayat Arpora-Nagoa.

They are held responsible for giving permission to 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora to start its operations in 2023, a senior officer said.

Probe panel deadline set

The government also formed a probe panel comprising the South Goa Collector, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, and the Director of Forensic Laboratory. It has been asked to submit its report within a week.



The 20 staff members who died in the blaze were originally from Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Four among them were Nepalese nationals, as per a list released by the state government.

Arrangements would be made to take the mortal remains of the deceased to their native places, Sawant added.



