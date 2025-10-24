Bus catches fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway: 20 dead

A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on early Friday (October 24) after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, a senior police official said.

Official sources indicated that the toll may rise. Among the deceased was the biker.

According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with the Volvo multi-axle AC sleeper bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze.

"Police are entering the bus to assess the situation, and the fate of nine other passengers is yet to be ascertained," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 3 am.

The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes. Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police said.

Rain hampers rescue work

The police and fire personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Heavy rain in the area hampered rescue operations. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a post on X, condoled the deaths. "The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," she said.

PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said in a post on X.





Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was shocked to know about the accident.

"I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," Naidu wrote on his X account.





