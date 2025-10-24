Bus catches fire on Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway: 20 dead
The Volvo bus, carrying 41 people on board, caught fire after hitting a bike at Chinnatekur village in Kurnool district
A Bengaluru-bound private bus from Hyderabad caught fire in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on early Friday (October 24) after colliding with a two-wheeler, leaving 20 people dead, a senior police official said.
Official sources indicated that the toll may rise. Among the deceased was the biker.
According to initial reports, the motorcycle collided with the Volvo multi-axle AC sleeper bus near Chinnatekur in Kurnool and got dragged underneath with its fuel cap open, triggering the blaze.
"Police are entering the bus to assess the situation, and the fate of nine other passengers is yet to be ascertained," Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen said.
According to the police, the accident occurred at 3 am.
The bus door got jammed due to a short circuit and the vehicle was completely gutted within minutes. Most survivors were aged between 25 and 35 years, police said.
Rain hampers rescue work
The police and fire personnel rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.
Heavy rain in the area hampered rescue operations. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the tragic incident.
President Droupadi Murmu, in a post on X, condoled the deaths. "The loss of lives in a tragic bus fire accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh is deeply unfortunate. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," she said.
PM announces ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.
"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," PMO said in a post on X.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was shocked to know about the accident.
"I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families," Naidu wrote on his X account.
Live Updates
- 24 Oct 2025 10:54 AM IST
Kurnool bus tragedy: How the bus door got jammed
Kurnool District Collector A Siri said that 41 people were travelling in the bus, including the driver. Of the 41 on board, 21 have been traced. Those who escaped the accident are stable and out of danger, she said.
Many passengers could not escape the tragedy as it occurred during the night when they were asleep, she added. She said the door of the bus did not open immediately because some wires got cut, which increased the severity of the tragedy.
Most of the passengers belonged to Hyderabad, Siri added.
- 24 Oct 2025 10:41 AM IST
Forensic team investigates deadly Kurnool bus fire tragedy
The forensic team carries out an investigation at the spot where a bus burst into flames near the Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool, claiming the lives of 20 people.
- 24 Oct 2025 9:57 AM IST
20 escaped, many trapped: Passenger recalls horror as bus caught fire at midnight
A passenger who was travelling in the bus that caught fire, says, "Last night, we boarded the bus at Kukatpally to travel to Bengaluru. I was seated behind the driver’s seat. After a long journey, between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m., I noticed a fire on the window side and immediately alerted the driver. The bus was stopped right away. Meanwhile, we tried to break the windows to escape. Around 20 people managed to get out of the bus, but the others were unable to escape..."
- 24 Oct 2025 9:47 AM IST
Main door locked; many jumped out by breaking windows: Passenger
A passenger who was travelling in the bus that caught fire, says, "...Around 2.30-2.40 am, the bus stopped and I woke up and I saw that the bus caught fire...Everyone in the bus was sleeping. We woke everyone...We broke the emergency window as the main door was locked...We jumped out of the window...Many people jumped out of the bus by breaking the windows..."
- 24 Oct 2025 9:19 AM IST
11 of 20 bodies identified; 21 passengers were rescued: Kurnool District Collector
Kurnool District Collector Dr A Siri said that 21 out of the 41 passengers have been rescued. He also said that 11 of the 20 dead passengers have been identified, and efforts are on to identify the rest.