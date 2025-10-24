Kurnool bus fire: Deluxe vehicle had 16 traffic violations, say cops

The bus that was reduced to a skeleton in the tragic fire accident on Friday (October 24) morning had violated traffic rules and been fined for over-speeding and dangerous driving. Preliminary investigations revealed that at least 16 traffic violation-related challans had been issued against the vehicle.

The horrific accident, which occurred early Friday (October 24) morning on National Highway 44 near Chinnatekur, on the outskirts of Kurnool district, has plunged several families into grief.

The private bus, owned by Vemuri Kaveri Travels and en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, caught fire after colliding with a motorcycle, leaving the vehicle completely gutted. Over 20 passengers were burnt alive in the accident.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department, the bus bearing registration number DD01 N9490 was registered under Kaveri Travels on May 2, 2018, in Daman Diu.

Long list of violations

Between January 27, 2024, and October 9, 2025, this bus had been issued 16 traffic challans in Telangana. These included nine instances of entering no-entry zones, as well as violations for speeding and dangerous driving. A total of Rs 23,120 in fines remains unpaid.

Despite these violations, the bus held a valid tourist permit until April 30, 2030, a fitness certificate valid until March 31, 2027, and insurance coverage until April 20, 2026, according to the transport officials.

The officials also stated that the bus was considered to be in "roadworthy condition" at the time of the incident. The fire was reportedly triggered by the impact the bus sustained after the collision with the two-wheeler. A full-scale investigation is currently underway. Officials said that measures will be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future, based on the findings of the final report.

This article was originally published in The Federal Andhra Pradesh.

To read this article in Telugu, click here