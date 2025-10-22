21 injured as govt bus overturns on rain-slicked road in Villupuram

Twenty-one people, including five women, were injured when a government-owned bus overturned on a rain-slicked road in Tindivanam, Villupuram district, early on Wednesday (October 22) morning, police said.

The bus, which was travelling from Pattukottai to Chennai, met with an accident near Jakkampettai in Tindivanam at around 3.30 am.

21 injured, driver booked

“Of the 21 injured, four men sustained serious injuries. One of them lost a hand,” an officer from the Tindivanam police station told PTI.

According to the officer, the driver, who escaped unhurt, lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn without slowing down. The road was extremely slippery due to the rain, he added.

“We have filed a case against the driver under Sections 281 (rash driving on a public way) and 125 (endangering human life through rash or negligent behaviour) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the officer said.

(With agency inputs)