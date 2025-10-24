Kurnool bus fire: Hindupur resident saves six passengers from flames

In the devastating bus fire tragedy near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh that claimed 20 lives, one man turned out to be a saviour and came to the rescue of six passengers.

On his way to visit his brother in Nandyal, a Hindupur resident spotted the burning bus on the highway in the early hours of Friday (October 24). Without a second thought, he rushed to help the injured, quickly driving them safely to the Kurnool Government Hospital for treatment.

Man who saved six passengers

On the morning of October 24, around 2.30 am, a private bus owned by Vemuri Kaveri Travels, caught fire on National Highway 44 near Chinnatekur, on the outskirts of Kurnool district while passengers were asleep. The fire engulfed the bus after it collided with a two-wheeler.

A few passengers managed to escape by breaking the windows of the bus. In the midst of the mayhem and chaos, media reports have highlighted the brave act of a person who rushed the injured to the hospital in the wee hours of the morning.

The Good Samaritan has been identified as Ramesh from Hindupur in Anantapur district.

When Ramesh was driving on the highway past Kurnool, he noticed a bus engulfed in flames. He immediately drove his car closer to the bus and observed that some passengers were trying to escape from the bus. M

Moments later, he saw a few of them breaking the bus windows and jumping out onto the road. Some sustained burns, while others were injured from the fall. Ramesh reacted swiftly and helped six injured passengers into his car and rushed them to the Kurnool Government Hospital.

Recounts the incident

He returned to the bus after dropping the injured off at the hospital, only to find it completely gutted.

Speaking to the media, Ramesh said, “By the time I stopped my car near the bus, I saw some people jumping out onto the road. I quickly helped six injured people and took them to the hospital. When I reached the bus again, the flames had spread completely—I couldn't see how many were still trapped inside".

