Kurnool bus fire: Woman killed with son after Deepavali visit to daughter

They spent a joyful Deepavali just a few days ago but did not know that it would be their last celebration. A woman and her son were on board the ill-fated sleeper bus that caught fire while travelling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Friday (October 24). Both perished in the tragedy that took place on National Highway 44 near Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, leaving their family in an eternal darkness.

Padma, a resident of Patancheru in Hyderabad, has been crying inconsolably ever since learning the tragic end her mother and brother met. The deceased duo, Philomenon Baby and Kishore Kumar, had visited her from Bengaluru for the festival of light and now, Padma is regretting that they should have never come.

Kishore came from Bengaluru to take mother home

Philomenon visited her daughter Padma for Deepavali and the family spent happy times together. Kishore came from Bengaluru to take their mother home. They boarded the Kaveri Travels bus around 8.30 pm on Thursday (October 23) night but the journey was cruelly cut short.

At least 20 people were killed after the private bus met with the accident, reportedly after hitting an object. The passengers were asleep at the time of the fire-triggering collision. Those who got saved jumped out after shattering the bus’s emergency windows on time sensing danger. DNA tests were being conducted to identify the charred victims while the injured were being treated at a government hospital in Kurnool.

Authorities confirmed that the fire broke out following a collision between the bus and a motorcycle. While it could not be ascertained whether the bus hit the two-wheeler or the other way round, it was told that the two-wheeler got trapped under the bus and got dragged for nearly 300 metres. Severe fraction between the road and the motorcycle’s fuel tank sparked the fire which then ignited the bus’s fuel tank and the entire vehicle got engulfed in fire.

The exact sequence of events will remain unknown till the bus driver is located and questioned.

