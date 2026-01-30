‘I’m killing your sister’: Delhi Police SWAT commando’s brother recounts horror call

The horrific killing of a Delhi Police SWAT commando unfolded as the accused called the victim’s brother and subjected her to brutal violence during the call, allowing him to hear her screams before the line was disconnected. The accused also asked him to record the call as evidence, telling him that he was killing her.

The series of brutal actions has come to light days after the horrific murder of 27-year-old Delhi Police SWAT commando Kajal, who was posted with the Special Cell and was four months pregnant, on January 22. The incident took place at her residence in Mohan Garden.

Brother recalls fatal call

"He told me to put the call on recording, said it could be used as police evidence; (then) told me he was killing her. And then, I heard her screams," recalled Kajal Chaudhary's brother Nikhil, his voice trembling as he described the horror of January 22, when Kajal's husband allegedly smashed her head with a heavy dumbbell.

Within hours after the murder, the victim’s husband, Ankur, a clerk in the Ministry of Defence and posted in Delhi Cantt, was arrested. After battling for life for five days, she succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Ghaziabad on the morning of January 27.

Narrating the sequence of events, Nikhil said that it started with a call from Ankur. “He called me and said, ‘Apni behen ko samjha le’ (Make your sister understand). I asked him to calm down and immediately called my sister," he said.

Screams heard during call

“She normally wouldn’t tell us much about what was happening, but that day she was sharing her ordeal. While we were speaking, he got angry that she was telling me things and snatched the phone from her,” Nikhil said.

“Then he said to me, ‘Is call ko recording pe rakh, police evidence me kaam aayega. Main maar raha hoon teri behen ko. Police mera kuch nahi kar payegi’ (Put this call on recording, it will be useful as police evidence. I am killing your sister. Police won’t be able to do anything). Then I heard her screams. The call ended abruptly," he said, shuddering.

Barely five minutes later, Nikhil’s phone rang again. "He (Ankur) said, ‘Ye mar gayi hai. Hospital aa jao’ (She is dead. Come to the hospital). We rushed there with police personnel. He and his family were already present. When I saw my sister… not even an enemy kills someone like this," he said.

‘Head severely smashed’

According to Kajal’s family members, her head was severely smashed, and she had multiple injuries across her body. Nikhil said they tried to get her admitted to several hospitals but were allegedly told her chances of survival were minimal. She was finally admitted to a Ghaziabad hospital, where she died.

They further alleged that her husband and his relatives resorted to prolonged torture and dowry harassment, including during her pregnancy. The couple has a one-and-a-half-year-old son, who is currently with his maternal grandparents.

Earlier instances of torture

Recalling an earlier incident, Nikhil said Kajal had been slapped by her husband around five months ago. "I went there and asked her to come with me. Ankur apologised and swore on his child that he wouldn’t repeat it. I told my sister she could return home whenever she wanted and didn’t have to stay there," he said.

He alleged that even during pregnancy, Kajal was made to do household chores after returning from duty. "She would cook, wash clothes and utensils despite being pregnant," he claimed. "Her son doesn’t know anything about the incident, and we have decided that we will raise him. We will tell him when he is mature to understand such things," Nikhil told PTI.

‘Persistent dowry demands’

Her father, Rakesh, alleged persistent dowry demands. "We gave them a Bullet bike, gold jewellery and cash at the wedding, but they said our son would have got a car (had he married someone else). Later, my daughter even arranged a car, but they didn't stop harassing her. We couldn't even speak freely to her," he said.

Her mother said the family had spent around Rs 20 lakh on the marriage and taken loans. "He (Ankur) had also taken Rs 5 lakh from her...She (Kajal) suffered a lot. I want justice. He is a monster," she said.

What police said

Police said financial stress and domestic disputes were also part of the friction. "The couple had taken some loans and often had arguments over finances and household expenses," a Delhi Police officer said.

"On January 22, Ankur allegedly first banged Kajal’s head against a door frame before attacking her with a dumbbell," the officer said.

A case was registered at Mohan Garden police station based on Nikhil’s complaint.

(With agency inputs)