Mumbai prof killed after argument on local train; accused held with CCTV help

A daily wager was arrested on Sunday (January 25) for the alleged murder of a 33-year-old professor of a Mumbai college at Malad railway station in the city’s western suburbs on Saturday evening.

The victim, Alok Kumar Singh, taught at NM College in Vile Parle and was travelling from Vile Parle towards Kandivali around 5.40 pm when he was stabbed to death.

Argument on local train turns fatal

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Singh got into a minor argument with a co-passenger while they were alighting from a local train.

As the train reached platform number 1 at Malad station, the altercation escalated, and the man allegedly stabbed Singh in the stomach with a sharp weapon before fleeing the crowded station.

Also Read: Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Burnaby, gang war suspected

Singh collapsed on the platform and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Accused arrested within 12 hours

On Sunday, the Borivali GRP arrested the accused, identified as Omkar Eknath Shinde (27), a daily-wage labourer engaged in metal polishing work.

Shinde was apprehended from the Kurar area of the western suburbs within 12 hours of the crime. Police said he took advantage of the crowd at the station to escape but was identified and traced using CCTV footage.

Also Read: Hyderabad fire: Five bodies found at Nampally furniture shop

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, police said.

(With agency inputs)