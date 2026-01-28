Chennai triple murder: 5 arrested for brutal killing of Bihari family

Chennai police have arrested five persons, all natives of Bihar, in connection with the gruesome triple murder of a young couple from Bihar and their two-year-old son. The arrests were made following intensive investigation into the killings that allegedly stemmed from an attempted sexual assault on the wife.

According to the police, the case came to light on Monday (January 26) when a gunny bag containing Gaurav Kumar’s (24) body, bearing multiple cuts to the head and face, was found near a two-wheeler showroom on 1st Avenue, Indira Nagar, Adyar. CCTV footage showed two men on a motorcycle dumping the bag.

Wife’s body remains untraced

Tracing the phone numbers found on the body, the police confirmed Gaurav’s identity and discovered that his wife Munita Kumari and child were also missing. Gaurav reportedly worked as a security guard at Taramani Polytechnic.

Also read: Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda’s husband stabbed in family dispute

The motorcycle led police to suspects and their interrogation revealed that the family was killed after an attempt to sexually assault Munita triggered a confrontation. The two-year-old boy’s body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a canal in the Central Kailash area. The search for Munita’s body continues in areas including the Adyar riverbank and Taramani dumping yard.

Four of the five arrested accused, all from Bihar, have been identified as Sikandar, Narendrakumar, Ravindranath Thakur, and Vikas. They are being interrogated at a secret location as the investigation continues.

‘Peace park’ no more

Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu have strongly condemned the gruesome murders and launched scathing attacks on the ruling DMK government, accusing it of allowing the state to descend into lawlessness. Narayanan Thirupathi, chief spokesperson of the BJP, described the killings as deeply shocking and accused the Chennai Police of being unable to control the rising crime graph, stating that the city was fast becoming a “murder city”.

“The days when leaders boasted that Tamil Nadu was a ‘peace park’ are gone. It is turning into a jungle of violence, which is shameful,” Thirupathi added.

No safety, claims EPS

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called the murders “the height of brutality”. “A gang, maddened by alcohol, raped and murdered Gaurav’s wife, killed the husband when he tried to intervene, and then smashed their two-year-old child to death on the ground. This is the ultimate cruelty,” Palaniswami said in a statement.

Also read: Office romance turns deadly; Agra HR manager killed by lover, head dumped in canal

He pointed out that just days after a Maharashtra youth was brutally attacked in Tiruttani, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage, an entire family from North India had now been wiped out in Tamil Nadu. “This blatantly shows that under DMK rule, law and order in the state is being mocked across the country, despite claims that Tamil Nadu ‘welcomes and nurtures visitors’,” he said.

Palaniswami strongly condemned those involved in the “inhuman crime” and the DMK government for “running an administration that offers no safety to anyone”.