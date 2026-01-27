Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda’s husband stabbed in family dispute

A familial altercation at the Bengaluru residence of Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda, known for her roles in Radha Ramana and Gandhari, turned violent when her husband Somashekar was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object. The police are currently investigating the incident.

According to reports, Kavya has claimed that a dispute regarding the care of her young daughter and household chores escalated into a physical altercation between family members, which led to the stabbing of Somashekar, who is currently admitted to a private hospital. Though serious, the injury is not life-threatening, doctors have reportedly told family members.

Complaints and counter-complaints filed

According to News18, Bavya Gowda, the sister of Kavya, has filed a case on behalf of the couple with the Bengaluru police. The police have said that other family members have filed counter-complaints. It is said that the family had long-standing tensions.

Allegations of property dispute surface

In another report by The Times of India, Kavya has accused her brother-in-law, Ravikumar, of being the reason behind the altercation. She has also levelled allegations of threats against him. Ravikumar, in turn, has denied the claims made by Kavya. He has claimed that the incident is a familial dispute over a property in KR Puram worth Rs 100 crore, which has been under dispute for over three years.

Kavya Gowda has alleged that the altercations were due to false accusations and misunderstandings that escalated into a violent confrontation. She has claimed that CCTV footage from the house, where the joint family resides, will reveal the truth. Police are yet to uncover the exact details of the incident.