Office romance turns deadly; Agra HR manager killed by lover, head dumped in canal

In a case of an office romance gone sour, a 30-year-old Agra resident allegedly murdered his colleague and lover after she refused to marry him, chopped up her body into pieces and threw her head into a canal.

Police told the media that the victim, identified as Minki Sharma (30), worked as an HR manager at a private company in Agra in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, Vinay, an accountant at the same firm, was reportedly in a relationship with her. According to the police, Vinay wanted to marry Sharma, but she refused, leading to frequent disputes.

Vinay has been arrested by the police and efforts are on to trace the victim’s head.

Gruesome murder

A police official told PTI that on January 24 he attacked her repeatedly and killed her with a knife used to cut coconuts, inflicting a fatal blow on her neck. “He then dismembered the body, packed it in a plastic bag and sealed it with parcel tape. The head was kept in a separate sack," a police official said.

Also read: Kannada TV actress Kavya Gowda’s husband stabbed in family dispute

After the murder, he was going to dispose of the body by throwing it into the Yamuna river, but abandoned it on the bridge and fled, the police said. He had only managed to throw the head inside a black packet into the canal.

CCTV footage

Vinay was arrested based on several CCTV footage and the evidence found at the office a day after the murder.

The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, while the knife wand the scooter allegedly used in the crime and clothes have also been recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the BNS, the police said.