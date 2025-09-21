Thousands mourn as Zubeen Garg's coffin reaches home in Guwahati

The convoy carrying the mortal remains of Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg reached his residence in Kahilipara in Guwahati on Sunday (September 21), much later than the schedule, as a sea of fans who thronged the streets to pay their final tributes to their hero slowed down the movement. But nobody was complaining, as it was an affectionate crowd that Zubeen had earned in his life spanning only 52 years.

From the residence where the late musician's family would spend their final moments with him in private, the body would be taken to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati’s Sarusajai for public viewing and homage.

Several thousand devotees from all walks of life and age groups filled the city's streets since morning to 'receive' Zubeen as he began the final journey to his residence from the airport. They showered flowers on the ambulance with the deceased artist's body inside. People from across the state also reached Guwahati to pay tributes.

#WATCH | Assam: Hearse van, carrying the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg, arrives at his residence in Guwahati. He passed away after a scuba diving accident in Singapore on 19th September. pic.twitter.com/X9HGWwsjo1 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2025

The social media was also flooded with tributes paid to one of Assam’s cultural icons, who, the deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh said “enriched the entire Northeast”.

Zubeen passed away in a freak sea accident in Singapore on Friday (September 19).

Fans wait for the icon at Guwahati venue

Crowds of followers were also seen grieving outside the sports complex, defying intense heat to pay their last respects to the icon. Zubeen’s mortal remains will be kept for public viewing and homage at the venue before the final rites are performed.

Zubeen Garg was not only a legendary artist from Assam but also a cherished friend of Arunachal Pradesh. His God-gifted voice, unmatched talent, and immense contributions to music and cinema enriched the entire North East.



Through his songs in Adi, Galo, Nyishi, and many others,… pic.twitter.com/S9h7AQnHc3 — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) September 21, 2025

Many fans had even camped outside the complex overnight, while several others reached early in the morning. Those staying in the night carried Zubeen’s cut-out and sang his popular numbers through the night, expressing their love for the star singer and sharing in each other’s grief. Several mourners even fainted in the harsh weather conditions. But the patience persisted.

Assam CM receives Zubeen's body

The Assam administration made elaborate arrangements to receive Zubeen's body. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a special initiative to review the preparations and delegated work to one of his top ministers before leaving for Delhi on Saturday (September 20) to receive the casket carrying Zubeen’s body that was flown in from Singapore.

Sarma, who paid tributes to Zubeen on receiving the casket, said it could not be accommodated in any chartered flight and was taken to Guwahati from Delhi on a regular flight. It left Delhi at 4.30 am and reached the Assam city at 7 am. Members of Zubeen’s family and state government officials were present to receive Zubeen’s mortal remains.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, who has been a close friend of the singer, was also there.

At the sports complex, Zubeen’s body will be placed at a pandal with an alternate site also kept ready within the covered premises in case of a heavy downpour.

People's love 'ruins' schedule

While the administration had earlier said that Zubeen’s mortal remains would be kept for public tributes from 9 am to 7 pm, the schedule got delayed as the convoy took a much longer time to reach the singer’s residence, the first stop, thanks to the emotionally charged sea of humanity. Sarma also posted on X pictures of the sea of people surrounding the convoy with an emoji of a broken heart.

The distance of Zubeen’s house from Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is 25 kilometres.

The singer’s mortal remains were set to be kept at his residence for about one-and-a-half hours for his family members, including his 85-year-old ailing father, to pay their last respects.

People, including mediapersons, would not be allowed to enter the street leading to his residence during the family moments, as Zubeen’s family requested the administration for some private moments to spend with the singer for one last time. CM Sharma personally appealed to the people to honour the family’s final private moments with the deceased singer.

Wife breaks down at airport

Earlier, after the aircraft carrying the singer’s mortal remains landed in Guwahati and the casket carrying them was taken out from the luggage section and kept near the runway, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, offered floral tributes and placed the famous Assam ‘gamosa’ on it. She broke down seeing the casket and hugged it.

The coffin was later placed inside the flower-decked ambulance with people who had gathered near the runaway, including airport staffers and passengers who came in the same flight, breaking down in tears. Garima accompanied her late husband’s body in the ambulance, which exited the airport for the family’s residence through the VIP exit.

'Why Zubeen da,' ask fans

Thousands of fans were heard singing his songs and shouting 'Jai Zubeen da' as the convoy navigated slowly through the crowd outside the airport.

Wailing, “Why Zubeen da, why did you have to leave us so soon”, they were seen holding cut-outs of the singer and the traditional Assamese 'gamosa' with the words 'Z G (Zubeen Garg) Forever' woven in it.

Assam Director General of Police Harmeet Singh and Guwahati Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta were seen walking in front of the ambulance to clear the way for the vehicle. The convoy also saw the presence of an open jeep, which the singer often used while travelling for performances. Zubeen’s team of musicians was in the vehicle.

The fans also held their mobile phones aloft to capture their icon’s last journey home.

Zubeen, who besides his regional influence, also made significant contributions to the Hindi film industry with popular numbers, mesmerised his fans for over three decades with more than 38,000 songs sung in 40 languages and dialects.

Last rites details still to be decided

Details of Zubeen’s last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam Cabinet will meet on Sunday evening to take a call on the cremation venue. The opinion of the family would play a key role in the final decision, the government said.

The Assam government is scouting for a suitable site in and around Guwahati for the cremation, and will place the options before his family to take the final call, state minister Ranoj Pegu said on Sunday, according to reports.

He said the sites were being supervised, keeping in mind that a memorial of the cultural icon, who died while swimming in the sea, would also be built at the chosen spot.

"We had held deliberations yesterday about Sonapur being a possible spot... we have other options as well," Pegu told reporters after inspecting the site at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

He said top officials are also inspecting other sites, and all the options will be placed before Zubeen's family.

"We will place the options before them and they will take the final call," Pegu added.

A demand was also made for Zubeen’s final resting place to be in Jorhat in Upper Assam, where he had spent his formative years, with the town often deemed as the ‘cradle’ of his creativity.

However, that might not happen as sources close to the family said the final choice could be Guwahati or its suburbs since the late star’s father will not be able to travel to Jorhat, located more than 300 kilometres from Guwahati.

(With Agency inputs)