Zubeen Garg’s final moments before tragic death in Singapore goes viral

A day after Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore, a video of him wearing a life jacket before the tragedy surfaced online. The 52-year-old singer was swimming when the fatal accident occurred.

The clip, shared by India Today NE, shows Garg in his final moments, adjusting his life jacket before jumping into the sea for a swim.

Zubeen Garg's final moments

Garg, who was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival as a cultural brand ambassador on Saturday (September 20), fell ill during a sea outing. Despite being rescued and rushed to intensive care, doctors could not revive him.

Just a day earlier, another video of Garg smiling and singing at a restaurant had gone viral, now remembered as his final public appearance.

He had also invited fans through a heartfelt social media post to attend the two-day festival, promising to perform some of his most popular Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali songs while expressing excitement about showcasing the cultural richness of India’s Northeast.

Assam mourns its beloved icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the singer’s untimely death on X, writing, “Shocked by the sudden demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg. He will be remembered for his rich contribution to music (sic).”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed grief on X, “Today, Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go.”

Back in Assam, grief has poured onto the streets. People gathered outside Garg’s residence to pay homage to the singer who gave voice to their emotions through music.Social media is also overflowing with tributes, remembering his iconic songs and sharing personal memories of how his music touched countless lives.

Zubeen Garg was widely revered for taking Assamese music to the national stage and gained pan-India fame with the song “Ya Ali” from the 2006 film, Gangster, one of Bollywood’s most iconic songs of its time.