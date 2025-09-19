Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg dies after getting injured while scuba diving in Singapore

    • The Federal
    Guwahati, Sep 19 (PTI) Popular singer from Assam and youth heartthrob Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said.

    He was 52, and is survived by his wife.

    Garg sustained injuries during scuba diving, and was rushed to a hospital, where he died at the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment.

    He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival which was scheduled to begin on Friday. PTI

