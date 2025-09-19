Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg dies after getting injured while scuba diving in Singapore
Garg sustained injuries during scuba diving and was rushed to a hospital, where he died at the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment
Guwahati, Sep 19 (PTI) Popular singer from Assam and youth heartthrob Zubeen Garg died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of a festival in the Southeast Asian country said.
He was 52, and is survived by his wife.
Garg sustained injuries during scuba diving, and was rushed to a hospital, where he died at the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment.
He had gone to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East Festival which was scheduled to begin on Friday. PTI
