How did Zubeen Garg die? It wasn't a scuba accident; Assam CM reveals new details

There have been conflicting reports about the death of Zubeen Garg, popular Assamese singer and youth heartthrob, who died in Singapore on Friday (September 19).

Initial reports said he got injured while scuba diving, and was rushed to a hospital where he died in the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment.

A representative of the North East India Festival in Singapore told the media on Friday, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg’s passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared deceased in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST.”

However, since then, there have been other reports that seem to suggest that this is not exactly what happened.

‘Swam without life jacket’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that Zubeen died while swimming in the sea without wearing a life jacket.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Sarma referred to a video that shows Zubeen Garg jumping into the sea from a yacht wearing a life jacket, and then returning to the yacht.

The chief minister said that according to reports, Zubeen jumped into the sea a second time, but this time without wearing a life jacket, because he said he felt uncomfortable swimming with the life jacket on.

Soon after, people at the spot saw the singer floating in the sea, unresponsive.

They rushed him to the Singapore General Hospital, but the doctors could not save him and pronounced him dead at about 2.30 pm IST.

Probe by Singapore authorities

CM Sarma said the Singapore authorities will question the people who had accompanied Zubeen Garg on the yacht and witnessed the fatal accident to determine what precisely happened.

An autopsy is to be conducted on Sunday (September 21).

Zubeen Garg had gone to Singapore to perform in the North East India Festival on September 20 and 21.

The organisers of the festival issued a statement that some local members of the Assamese community took Zubeen on the yacht, and that they did not have prior knowledge of it. They said they were cancelling the festival in light of this tragedy.

Assam govt to conduct inquiry

Sarma on Saturday (September 20) said his government would conduct an inquiry into Garg's death.

The chief minister said he has directed Director General of Police Harmeet Singh to transfer multiple FIRs lodged across the state over Garg's death to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation.

"Assam Police will probe the death of Zubeen Garg and both Mahanta and Sharma, along with those who were present with the singer in his last moments, will be interrogated," Sarma told reporters.

Sarma said that he has also spoken to Singapore High Commissioner in India, Simon Wong, and requested for a detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the singer's death.

Several FIRs filed

The first FIR was lodged against North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and the singer's manager Siddhartha Sharma at Morigaon police station, alleging that they (the accused), as a "part of a conspiracy, took Zubeen to a foreign country, on the pretext of singing but with the motive to kill him".

Since then, several FIRs have been filed across the state.

There are reports that the singer was taken to a party the night before his death, and "we are also trying to ascertain its veracity", he said.

Singaporean authorities have also started their investigation, and "as the place of occurrence was not India, we will get the criminal part, if any, from that country, and if he was taken from Assam with a wrong intent, we will get this aspect from the state", the CM said.

"The state government will impartially ascertain all aspects related to his death, and all arrangements will be made if anyone wants to give any information or be a witness," he said.

Sarma said the matter should become absolutely clear to the people of the state so that nothing is hidden regarding the popular singer's death.

