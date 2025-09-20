Zubeen Garg's death: Assam CM Sarma leaves for Delhi to receive singer's body

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (September 20) left for Delhi to receive the mortal remains of singer Zubeen Garg, arriving from Singapore, where he died in a scuba-diving accident on Friday (September 19), around midnight.

The BJP leader was set to accompany the body of one of Assam’s leading cultural icons to Guwahati, an official source said.

Sarma said he asked the airport authorities in Delhi that he should be allowed to go to the aircraft carrying Zubeen’s body to receive it, and pay his tribute.

He was accompanied by the Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, a close friend of the deceased singer since their college years in Jorhat, Assam.

Zubeen's body likely to reach Assam on Sept 21

The 52-year-old singer’s mortal remains will be taken to Guwahati by a special aircraft. It was expected to reach Assam on Sunday (September 21) morning.

Sarma, who posted and reposted many times about Zubeen on X after the tragic news broke, said in one of them, “I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen's mortal remains, which will arrive from Singapore. From there, we will immediately bring the body back to Guwahati, hopefully by 6 am on Sunday.”

He said the body had been handed over to the Indian High Commission and the singer’s accompanying team members by the authorities in Singapore. After it arrives in Guwahati, the late singer’s body will be placed in a flower-decked ambulance and brought out through the VIP exit.

Sharing an update:



I will be going to Delhi later today to receive our beloved Zubeen’s mortal remains from Singapore. From there we will immediately bring him back to Guwahati , hopefully by 6 am. pic.twitter.com/16Puubfd0T — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 20, 2025

CM reviews arrangements at venue

Before leaving for the airport, the Chief Minister also took stock of arrangements at Guwahati’s Sarusajaj Sports Stadium, where Zubeen’s body will be kept for the public to pay their final tributes.

Sarma also instructed the state’s Minister for Cultural Affairs, Bimal Borah, to oversee the preparations at the venue.

Before heading to the stadium, Zubeen’s remains will be taken to his residence in Kahilipara, Guwahati. There, the family will spend the final moments with the singer, and no public will be allowed, Sarma said.

“Strict security arrangements will be ensured near his residence. I request people to stay away when Zubeen's body is taken to his home so that his family members, particularly his 85-year-old ailing father, can spend time before the body is taken to the stadium,” he said.

The singer's family members have requested the authorities that they be allowed at least one-and-a-half hours before his body is taken to the stadium.

Earlier, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Parthasarathi Mahanta visited the residence to oversee the security arrangements.

Sarma said several organisations from Jorhat have demanded that the singer's last rites be held in the Upper Assam town, and a memorial dedicated to him be set up there.

“The government will not make any independent decision regarding the last rites of the singer. We will first consult his family whose wish will be the top priority, and also several organisations of the state, including the Asam Sahitya Sabha (ASS) and the All Assam Students Union (AASU), and the people who were closely associated with him, before we make a final decision,” he said.

The Assam Sahitya Sabha has also written a letter to Sarma, urging him to hold the singer's last rites in Jorhat.

CM meets Zubeen's family

On Friday, Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, visited the grief-stricken family members of Zubeen and expressed solidarity with them.

In a post on X, he said, “Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief. Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon.”

Riniki and I, visited the residence of our beloved Zubeen in Guwahati to stand in solidarity with his family in this hour of grief.



Thousands of his admirers are waiting on the streets to have his last glimpse - we are constantly in touch to bring him back to Assam soon. pic.twitter.com/29e3mwhDKt — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

People also thronged the late singer’s house on Saturday, condoling the death and supporting the bereaved family. Besides political leaders and artistes, common people also made a beeline for the late icon’s residence.

Assam state Congress president and party’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi said, “It is still difficult to believe that Zubeen da is no more. I request all to give a befitting farewell to the singer so that his soul finds peace in the after-world and wherever he is, he knows how much we loved him."

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi, talking to reporters after calling on the bereaved family, said, "The family is in deep sorrow and we are with them in sharing this grief."

Demand for CBI probe

Questioning the circumstances of Zubeen’s death, he said, “Though the chief minister has announced a CID inquiry, we feel that a CBI probe is needed. A CBI probe along with the investigation by Singapore authorities will assuage our apprehensions.”

Earlier, Sarma confirmed that he asked Assam Police to give all the first information reports related to the case to the CID.

The Raijor Dal leader’s demand came in the wake of allegations of ‘negligence’ on the part of the festival organisers, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Condolence meets, state mourning

Condolence meetings and memorials were also held across Assam, with commercial establishments in different parts, including Guwahati, spontaneously closing down as a mark of respect for Garg.

The Assam government also declared three days of state mourning over the tragedy on Saturday.

Announcing the decision on X, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said, “The Government of Assam expresses deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Shri Zubeen Garg, eminent singer, filmmaker and cultural icon.”

“State mourning has been declared from 20th to 22nd September. During this period, there will be no official entertainment, dinners, or ceremonial functions,” he said.

The official said ‘Seva Saptah’ programmes will be postponed as a mark of respect to Zubeen, but service-oriented activities such as health camps, Nikshay Mitra support for TB patients, and plantation drives will continue.

Zubeen had gone to Singapore for the North East India Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on Saturday. Reports claimed he was rescued from the sea by the local authorities following a seizure while swimming. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but the doctors could not revive him.

Sarma, however, said the accident happened because the singer was swimming in the sea without wearing a life jacket.

Apart from regional influence, Zubeen also made a mark in Bollywood with several hit numbers, including 'Ya Ali' from Gangster (2006), 'Dil Tu Hi Bataa' from Krrish 3 (2013), 'Rama Re' from Kaante (2002), and 'Dilruba' from Namastey London (2007).

(With agency inputs)