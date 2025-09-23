Overnight rain and floods paralyse Kolkata; 10 dead; IMD has more bad news

At least 10 people were killed, nine of them due to electrocution, as overnight torrential rain — among the heaviest in four decades — left Kolkata and adjoining districts paralysed on Tuesday (September 23), disrupting air, rail and road transport, shutting educational institutions, and prompting the state government to advance Puja holidays. The deluge — 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours — was the highest since 1986 and fourth-highest single-day rainfall in 137 years. The highest ever recorded was 369.6 mm in 1978, followed by 253 mm in 1888, and 259.5 in 1986. The downpour turned arterial roads into rivers, snapping Metro and train services, and throwing air travel into disarray as the city gasped for normalcy ahead of Bengal’s biggest festival — Durga Puja — next week. Also read: Kolkata Durga Puja 2025: Top 10 theme pandals this year City under siege Lakhs of Kolkatans — especially those in southern and eastern parts — woke up on Tuesday to a city under siege by water. Motorcycles and cars bobbed like abandoned boats, buses broke down mid-way, and commuters trudged barefoot through filthy floodwaters clutching their belongings over their heads. “I had to walk nearly 3 km in waist-deep water from Lake Gardens to Rashbehari Avenue. I don’t know how I will get back home,” office-goer Rupa Chatterjee told news agency PTI. Those stranded in app cabs complained of exorbitant surge fares, while many others waited for hours — in vain — at bus stops. “Autos refused to ply, cabs demanded Rs 600 for a ride that usually costs Rs 150. We were left helpless,” said a commuter at Park Circus.

Kolkatans had a harrowing time on Tuesday with arterial roads turning into rivers, snapping Metro and suburban train services, the city's lifelines | PTI Photos

Blow to traders, Puja committees

In south Kolkata’s Garia and Jodhpur Park, the ground floors or homes and shops were under knee- to waist-deep water. Many frantically shifted furniture to upper floors, while traders at Gariahat (the largest market in south Kolkata) and College Street (the famed hub of books in central Kolkata) tried in vain to salvage soaked stocks of books, garments and electronics. With only five days to go for Durga Puja, the shopping hub of Gariahat has been bursting at the seams, and this crisis came as a big blow to the traders. Workers at Puja pandals across south Kolkata were seen pumping out water with makeshift hoses and drains, fearing damage to decorative structures. Mamata blames poor dredging of Farakka barrage, CESC Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the downpour as “unprecedented”, blaming poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by private power utility CESC for the deaths, while appealing to people to stay indoors. Also read: Durga Puja gift: First batch of Padma hilsa arrives from Bangladesh, more to follow “I have never seen rain like this. Total 10 people have died, nine of them due to electrocution by open or unattended wires. Eight people died in Kolkata and two others in adjoining areas of Shashan in North 24-Parganas and Amtala in South 24-Parganas. It is so unfortunate. Their families must all be given jobs by the CESC. They must be provided with compensation of at least Rs 5 lakh by CESC,” Mamata said in a virtual address. Electricity in Kolkata and adjoining areas is supplied by CESC, and not the state government, she said, adding: “It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but won’t they modernise? They should send people to the field and fix this.” “This rain is so unusual. Even our homes are submerged. I feel bad for the Puja pandals as well. Schools have been asked to remain shut and officegoers advised to stay home today and tomorrow,” Mamata said, adding that she was in constant touch with the Mayor, Chief Secretary, and the police. She slammed the Damodar Valley Corporation for poor dredging of the Farakka barrage, saying every time it rains in Bihar, UP, or Uttarakhand, waterlogging hits Kolkata. Warning of worse ahead, she said high tide in the Hooghly (Ganga) would hinder drainage as the river was already swollen with water from upstream states.

Mayor and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim said most parts of the city were waterlogged despite continuous pumping by civic teams. CM Mamata Banerjee has also warned of worse ahead, saying high tide in the Hooghly (Ganga) would hinder drainage as the river was already swollen with water from upstream states | PTI Photos

Early Puja holidays