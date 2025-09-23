Mamata Banerjee on Kolkata rains: 'Never seen such rainfall'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she had never witnessed such intense rainfall, citing the overnight downpour that brought Kolkata and several southern districts of the state to a standstill, claiming at least seven lives.

In an interview with a Bengali news channel, she said, “I have never seen such rain. It pains me that seven to eight people have died from electrocution caused by exposed or unattended wires. This is deeply unfortunate. Power utility should give jobs to the kin of those who died — I am stating this clearly. The state government will also extend all possible help."

Mamata Banerjee blames CESC

She described the rainfall as “unprecedented” and blamed poor dredging of the Farakka barrage and lapses by private power utility Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (CESC) for aggravating the crisis. She also urged residents to remain indoors for their safety.

On Tuesday (September 23), after the overnight torrential rain, large parts of the city were inundated, killing at least seven people due to electrocution. The downpour left major roads waterlogged, crippled transport services, and threw traffic into chaos.

(With Agency inputs)