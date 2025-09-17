Durga Puja gift: First batch of Padma hilsa arrives from Bangladesh, more to follow

The first consignment of hilsa fish has reached the India-Bangladesh border from the neighbouring country, with eight trucks carrying 32 tonnes of the popular fish ahead of the Durga Puja festivities.

Bangladesh recently approved the export of 1,200 tonnes of hilsa to India for the festive season, with the shipment window fixed between September 16 and October 5. Each truck is loaded with around four tonnes of fish from the River Padma.

“The consignment will arrive in Kolkata’s wholesale markets by Wednesday night,” Fish Importers’ Association Secretary Syed Anwar Maqsood said, adding that “Now, almost daily, fish from Bangladesh will arrive in Kolkata markets”.

Rs 1,800 per kg of Padma Hilsa

He said one kilogram of ‘Padma Hilsa’ would cost customers around Rs 1,800.

The Bangladesh government had earlier said the shipments must comply with its Export Policy 2024-27, mandating the Minimum Export Price be fixed at USD 12.5 per kg, with the validity of the approval running from September 16 to October 5, officials said.

(With inputs from agency)