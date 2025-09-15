Another fortnight, and “Ma” will be here. Goddess Durga — the mother, the warrior, and for millions of Bengalis, the daughter who comes to her parents’ home with her four children for five days every year, before leaving for her husband’s abode in the Himalayas again — is getting set for her yearly sojourn. The bigger pandals are already halfway through, while the smaller neighbourhood ones have also started taking shape. Like every year, most community pujas chose their themes by Rath Yatra, when Khuti Puja — worshipping the ‘khuti’ (the first bamboo pole of the pandal) — was done. And as usual, from celebrated temples to deep, cerebral themes, you can expect to see ’em all on the streets of Kolkata in another two weeks’ time. So, let’s see which pandal is offering what this time. Here are the top 10 theme pandals that are sure to be the crowd-pullers in Kolkata during Durga Puja 2025. Also read: Why Bengal tunes in to the radio at the ‘godly’ hour of 4 am on Mahalaya 1. Sreebhumi Sporting Club: Swaminarayan Akshardham temple of New Jersey, USA Never been to the US but have always wanted to set your eyes upon the famed Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in New Jersey? Well, you have got a chance to see the replica at least because Sreebhumi Sporting Club, one of the biggies among Kolkata’s Durga Puja clubs, is recreating the milky-white structure at its Lake Town address this year. The structure has already taken shape and even the carvings on the outer façade are prominently visible. And given Sreebhumi’s reputation, it is likely to be a stunner all right. If you recall, the club came up with Tirupati Shri Venkateswara temple last year and Paris Disneyland the year before that. So, don’t miss a glimpse of New Jersey’s Akshardham temple at Sreebhumi this year!

The Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in New Jersey, USA. How far can Sreebhumi recreate this beauty this Durga Puja? Photo: iStock

2. Santosh Mitra Square: Operation Sindoor Of course, how can Kolkata Durga Puja miss the theme of Operation Sindoor this year? And none other than Santosh Mitra Square, another giant among Kolkata puja clubs, has lapped up as its theme the military operation that came as India’s answer to the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead. An animated graphic on the club’s Facebook page shows a cave in a mountainside peppered with pines, with the Goddess presumably seated inside the cave. Santosh Mitra Square, which recreated the Sphere of Las Vegas last year and the Ayodhya Ram Temple the year before that, will surely go big on lights and special effects to bring a message on Operation Sindoor to pandal-hoppers. So, make sure you head for Lebutala without fail this year too.

This is what Santosh Mitra Square's Operation Sindoor-based theme pandal will look like. Photo courtesy: Video grab from the club's Facebook page

3. Ekdalia Evergreen Club: Tamil Nadu’s Arunachaleswarar Temple A famed name in south Kolkata, Ekdalia Evergreen Club is recreating the revered Arunachaleswarar Temple located in the foothills of Annamalai hill in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. The pandal has already taken shape prominently and much of the illumination is also in place, while the “Chakshudaan” (ritual of painting the eyes of the idol) has also been done. Ekdalia, which has been recreating different temples over the past few years — Puri Jagannath temple last year and Maharashtra’s Jain temple the year before that — will do a stellar job of it, no doubt. So, do remember to head for Gariahat crossing during the Pujas for a slice of Tamil Nadu in Kolkata this year.

Ekdalia Evergreen Club is recreating the revered Arunachaleswarar Temple located in the foothills of Annamalai hill in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

4. 64 Pally: Chamundeshwari Devi temple of Mysuru Another well-known name of south Kolkata, 64 Pally has come up with the theme of Shree Chamundeshwari Devi temple of Mysuru, Karnataka. This gorgeous temple is one of the Shakti Peethas, and a pandal modelled after it seems like a fitting abode for Goddess Durga to arrive at. The puja, tucked away in a corner of a lane about 700 metres from Rashbehari crossing, is known to do a decent job with its pandals every year. So, along with big names such as Badamtala Ashar Sangha and Deshapriya Park, do peep in to check out the 64 Pally puja this year.

Catch a glimpse of Shree Chamundeshwari Devi temple of Mysuru at 64 Pally. Photo: iStock

5. Jagat Mukherjee Park: Is Artificial Intelligence a blessing or a curse? With the entire world asking this question, how can it be away from popping up at Kolkata’s Durga Puja? Located in Sovabazar, Jagat Mukherjee Park is known to come up with unique and challenging themes every year. While they came up with underwater Metro as the theme last year, this year they have decided to tackle the burning question head on: Is AI a blessing or a curse? Fittingly, the club has released a digital banner on Facebook. While it is not yet clear what exactly the pandal will depict and what it will look like, the theme will surely resonate with the youth. So, do drop in at Jagat Mukherjee Park to find out more. Also read: Visiting Kolkata for Durga Puja 2025? Try these 10 traditional dishes of Bengal 6. College Square: Angkor Wat, Cambodia The pandal most famously known for its illumination has chosen the theme of Cambodia’s heritage site of Angkor Wat this year. Already, videos of the pandal in progress show it coming to life with beautiful décor and props. And, along with the famed Chandernagore lights and their reflection in the pool, this one will be one to watch out for sure. College Square went with the grand themes of Mysore Palace in 2023 and Switzerland Parliament House in 2024. So, this year, pandal-hoppers will be in for a treat, being transported from Operation Sindoor at Santosh Mitra Square to Cambodia barely 1.5 km away, at College Square!

The magnificent Angkor Wat temple will pop up at College Square this Puja. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

7. Lalabagan Nabankur: Karagar (Jail) Lalabagan Nabankur may not be one of the old favourites of Kolkata, but in recent years, it has come up with eye-popping pandal themes. This year, the official theme is called Karagar (Jail), but what is more exciting is the pandal is being built out of more than 5 lakh bottles and a few thousand live fish! Yes, you read that right. Already, videos show the bottles fitted in the ceiling, and apparently, they will be illuminated, creating a stunning effect. It is not yet clear how the fish will be used and what the overall message will be, but to know that, you have to be at the pandal in Manicktala this Puja. Do make sure to go during the evening to enjoy the pandal in the best possible way.

The Lalabagan Nabankur pandal is being built out of more than 5 lakh bottles, and apparently there will be a few thousand live fish as well! Photo: PTI

8. Hindustan Park Sarbojonin: Lokoj (Folk) Hindustan Park is one of the better-known names in south Kolkata, and this year, they have chosen the theme of Lokoj (Folk). According to the organisers, it’s a folk tradition that goes back 4,000 years and which now faces extinction. Though they have remained tight-lipped about the details of the theme, the folk art chosen is reportedly Chador Badani, a tribal puppetry art. Curious? Do drop in at this pandal in south Kolkata’s Hindustan Park to know more.

The Dakshindari Youths pandal will reportedly hold live shows to raise awareness on crimes against women | PTI Photo