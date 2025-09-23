Heavy rain kills five in Kolkata, cripples transport services

Five people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Kolkata and its suburbs after heavy overnight showers left several parts of the city waterlogged. The fatalities were reported from Beniapukur, Kalikapur, Netaji Nagar, Gariahat, and Ekbalpur, spanning central and southern Kolkata.

The downpour brought traffic to a standstill and disrupted suburban rail and Metro services. In several low-lying neighborhoods, floodwaters entered homes, damaging property. Schools in many areas have also declared a rain holiday.



Also read | Durga Puja gift: First batch of Padma hilsa arrives from Bangladesh, more to follow

Water entered many houses and residential complexes in the city as roads went underwater following the rain that started past midnight.

Transport services hit

Significant waterlogging was reported in the mid-section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), particularly between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Rabindra Sarobar stations, prompting the immediate suspension of services on this stretch.

A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said in order to ensure passengers' safety, services have been suspended between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations since morning hours.

"Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations," he said, adding that normal services are expected to be resumed soon.

Owing to waterlogging of tracks, train movement in the Sealdah south section has been suspended, while skeleton services are being run in the Sealdah north and main sections, an Eastern Railway official said.

Train services have been partially affected to and from Howrah and Kolkata terminal stations of Eastern Railway as tracks got waterlogged owing to heavy downpour, he said.

Train movement in the Circular Railway line has also been suspended due to waterlogging at Chitpur yard, he added.

Many schools have declared a holiday in the wake of very heavy downpour and waterlogged streets.

Office-goers were having a tough time reaching their destinations because of lack of public transport and traffic snarls.

More downpour expected

The city is bracing for more downpour as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts.



Also read | Kolkata Metro increases Green Line services for Durga Puja rush

The intensity of rain was higher in the southern and eastern parts of the city, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332 mm of rain in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said.

Kalighat recorded 280 mm of rain, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, while Thantania in north Kolkata received 195 mm of rain, they added.

The weather office said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts in South Bengal till Wednesday.

It said another fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25.



(With agency inputs)